YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav In Legal Trouble For Promoting Online Betting Apps

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against popular YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav, alleging that he has been promoting online betting apps and misleading youth, causing financial losses and potentially leading to suicidal tendencies.

The complaint, lodged by M Manoj Kumar, a police constable, stated that Yadav has been using his social media platforms to promote online betting apps, claiming that users can easily earn more money by investing less.

Yadav allegedly used three phone numbers to promote the apps and encouraged his subscribers to invest in betting apps to earn easy money.

According to the police FIR Copy, "On 05.03.2025 at 15.00 hours the complainant M Manoj Kumar, PC-6035 of Noothankal PS., came to Police station and lodged a complaint stating that, in the part of his duty on 05.03.2025 he is available in the police station, same day at 14.30 hours he was checked his Instagram account and found one Bayya Sandeep @ Sunny Yadav (You tuber), r/o Noothankal village and Mandal., who was posted one video in his social media accounts n his social media accounts (Instagram ID) Instagram.com/bayyasunnyyadav/?hl=en... promoted the online betting Apps as you can easily earn more money by investing less money...."

The complainant has requested that legal action be taken against Yadav.

Later, the FIR copy mentioned that how the YouTuber is earning money, "Since few years he is leading as you tuber as a Bike ride and making videos and posted the same in his social media platforms and creating the subscribers and earning the money.. even though he didn't satisfied with his earnings, in this regard he was hatched a plan to earn much money"

"Even though he wasn't satisfied with his earnings in this regard, he hatched a plan to earn much money in the easy method for his self-profit, and he colluded with the online betting App management and directed his subscribers to add in the Utopia giveaway link," reads the FIR copy.

He is promoting betting apps and misleading the youth: "And he was promoted to invest money in betting Apps to earn easy money by investing less money. He is promoting betting apps and misleading the youth and causing financial loss to the people by using fraudulent words."

His video inspires youths to use such betting apps. After watching his videos, the youth are inspired to use betting apps, lose money and commit suicide.

In videos that suggest investing a small amount can lead to huge earnings. Such promotions attract unemployed youth and other individuals, leading them toward betting activities that can ruin their careers and lives.

Hence, he requested to take legal action against Bayya Sandeep @ Sunny Yadav (YouTuber) as per the law," as per Police FIR Copy.