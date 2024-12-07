Youtuber Nischay Malhan Aka Triggered Insaan, Engaged To Lady Love Ruchika Rathore

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan, better known as Triggered Insaan, took to Instagram to share a major life update—his engagement to Ruchika Rathore. The Delhi-based content creator, who has amassed an impressive 23.1 million subscribers on YouTube, shocked fans with this unexpected announcement.

For those unfamiliar with Ruchika Rathore, is a talented video editor who plays a key role in editing content for Nischay’s mother, Dimple Malhan’s vlog.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Nischay posted pictures of himself with his lady love, Ruchika. Sharing a series of pictures, he wrote, "Engaged." In the picture, Ruchika is seen wearing a cream-coloured lehenga while Nischay, in a black outfit, is on his knees to express love for his fiance.

Take A Look At The Post:

Adding to the celebrations, Nischay's brother, Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan and a former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared the same pictures on his Instagram story with the caption, “Tum mere 3,” showing his support for the couple.

Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, gained widespread recognition for his online presence before skyrocketing to fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he finished as the first runner-up.