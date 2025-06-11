YouTuber Nischay Malhan Aka 'Triggered Insaan' Gets Married To Ruchika Rathore – Check FIRST Wedding Pics

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan, known as Triggered Insaan, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and content creator Ruchika Rathore. The couple got married on June 9 in a private ceremony. The wedding took place against the dreamy backdrop of ITC Hotels, Tavleen, Chail.

The first pictures from the wedding are out and have left fans gushing.

The couple shared their first official wedding photos on Instagram, captioned simply, “Forever.” The bride wore a deep red lehenga embellished with gold embroidery, heavy Kundan jewelry, and a delicate maang tikka. One picture shows the couple holding hands and smiling, while another captures them beaming as rose petals rain down on them.

Another heartfelt photo showed Ruchika placing the varmala around Nischay's neck as friends and family cheered.

Nischay wore an ivory sherwani adorned with subtle pearl work, paired with a matching turban.

For the unversed, Nischay is the older brother of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. Abhishek, who recently made headlines for his feud with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, took to his Instagram stories to share Nischay’s wedding post, writing, “Shaadi shuda Triggu.”

Several others from the YouTube community also joined in to congratulate the couple. Harsh Beniwal wrote, “Wah Wah Mubarak Ho,” while Deepak Kalal commented, “Bhagwan aapko khush rakhe...”

Nischay and Ruchika's Love Story

Nischay and Ruchika got engaged in an intimate ceremony last December. Their relationship began in 2018 when they were in college.

Nischay is an IIT Delhi graduate with a degree in computer science. He worked at a multinational company before pursuing content creation full-time. He is known for his hilarious sketches and gaming content. Ruchika, too, is popular for her Instagram sketches and boasts 1.4 million followers.