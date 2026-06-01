YouTuber Sourav Joshi sparks divorce rumours with wife Avantika in latest video

New Delhi: Famous Indian YouTuber Sourav Joshi and wife Avantika Bhatt's marital life has been under scanner. Fans began speculating whether all is ok or not. The buzz began after Avantika was not seen in some of the last videos shared by the YouTuber.

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Sourav Joshi in his latest vlog did address the speculation without really confirming or denying the separation rumour. He said, "Ek question jo har koi puch raha hai Avantika ke baare mein ki kahan hai, vlog mein kyun nahi aa rahi hai, kya ho gaya hai. Toh jo bhi hua hai, main aapko abhi nahi bata sakta. Jab woh cheez ho jaayegi complete, tab main aapko bata dunga."

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What we suspected turned out to be true: Saurav Joshi and Avantika are about to get divorced.!! pic.twitter.com/6ESWMGrMf4 — RiTesH (@ritesh_2oo) May 30, 2026

However, could be these are all rumours and false narrative buzz. As Avantika posted a video of them together on Instagram in May.

Who is Sourav Joshi?

Sourav Joshi is a popular daily vlogger who hails from Haldwani, Uttarakhand. He did his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Punjab Group of Colleges. His father worked as a carpenter while his mother was a homemaker. He began his YouTube journey in 2015 with his first channel, Sourav Joshi Arts, where he focussed on painting and sketching skills.

Sourav did a '365 vlogs in 365 days' challenge back in 2020 and hogged attention on social media. His family-centric daily vlogs that went viral.

Sourav Joshi married Avantika Bhatt in December 2025 in Rishikesh, who hails from Uttarakhand. She is the daughter of a renowned astrologer, reportedly. Sourav has 10.6 million followers on Instagram and recently celebrated 40 million strong family of fan base on YouTube where Avantika was also present at the celebration event. He even shared the pictures on social media.

Avantika has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.