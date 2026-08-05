Shawn Mendes rose to fame after posting song covers on Vine before becoming one of the biggest global stars. He has delivered chart-topping hits such as Stitches, Treat You Better, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, In My Blood, and Senorita. He is known for his heartfelt lyrics, acoustic-pop sound and soulful vocals, and has earned multiple awards and nominations throughout his career. Beyond music, he has spoken openly about mental health, inspiring fans with his honesty. His evolving artistry continues to attract audiences worldwide.