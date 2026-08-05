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'You've truly changed my life': Shawn Mendes goes Instagram official with Bruna Marquezine

Shawn Mendes has officially confirmed his relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. The singer shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, calling her "my baby" and saying she had changed his life.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
'You've truly changed my life': Shawn Mendes goes Instagram official with Bruna Marquezine
Image Credit: Shawn Mendes, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'You've truly changed my life': Shawn Mendes goes Instagram official with Bruna Marquezine
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