Yukta Mookhey Takes Subtle Dig At 'Junior' Priyanka Chopra, Says Appreciates 'Nothing' About Her

New Delhi: Miss World 1999 titleholder Yukta Mookhey, who won the crown just a year before Priyanka Chopra, recently opened up about her ‘junior’ in an interview with Filmymantra Media. She reflected on Priyanka’s pageant journey, noting that the global icon once sought her advice.

“She was the one taking advice from me,” Yukta said. “She competed the year after me. I personally feel that I guided her in some ways, and even her parents were interested in speaking with mine.”

When asked what she admired about Priyanka, Yukta replied bluntly: “Nothing. Because she is junior to me.”

She elaborated further: “No. Because she is junior to me. She was the one taking advice from me. She was in the following year after me. I personally feel there were things I guided her on, and her parents were sort of wanting to talk to my parents. I don’t think she is the right person for you to ask me about at this moment.”

Yukta also spoke about how Priyanka might have seen her as competition, contrasting that with her own experience. She recalled,

“I remember Juhi Chawla spoke to me after I won and returned. She was very kind and said, ‘You are so beautiful and so tall, you carry yourself so well. Think about going international.’ Those are the kind of people I admire—those who don’t see you as competition or a threat but as someone they might guide. That takes greatness.”

She added, “Sirf Miss India ya Miss World title milne se cheezen nahi hoti.”

(Just winning the title of Miss India or Miss World doesn’t make everything happen.)

While both Yukta and Priyanka won Miss World titles, their career paths have been vastly different. Yukta acted in films like Pyaasa, Katputtli, and Memsahab but struggled to establish herself in the entertainment industry. Priyanka, on the other hand, rose to fame in Bollywood with acclaimed performances in Fashion, Barfi!, Don, and Bajirao Mastani, and has since gained global recognition.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads of State, an action-comedy alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset. The film is set to release on Prime Video on July 2.