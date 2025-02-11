Yunus Khan Talks Bonding With Co-Stars Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor In 'Loveyapa'

New Delhi: Actor Yunus Khan, known for his role as Jaggi in the Hindi film Loveyapa, shares his journey of working with co-stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, and his unconventional rise to stardom.

In the film, Yunus plays Jaggi—one of Gucci's (Junaid Khan) closest friends, forming a tight-knit group alongside other characters that play crucial roles in the storyline. The group provides both humor and emotional depth as they support Gucci through a chaotic situation sparked by a phone swap involving Baani (Khushi Kapoor).

Reflecting on his time on set, Yunus expressed how much he enjoyed working with both Junaid and Khushi. "Working with Junaid & Khushi was a blast. Since most of my scenes were with Junaid, we spent a lot of time together, and from day one, he was humble, grounded, and sincere—just a hardworking guy giving his all to the film," said Yunus. Although he had fewer scenes with Khushi, Yunus shared that their bond grew stronger during the film's trailer launch and after-party. “With Khushi, we had fewer scenes, but whenever we spoke, she was incredibly sweet and chill. We bonded more during the trailer launch and the after-party at Aamir sir’s house. She even directed a reel on the trending Loveyapa song with the whole cast doing the hook step, which went viral with over 14 million views! Such a fun experience! Working with both of them was amazing, and I’d love to collaborate again soon,” he added.

Yunus also reflected on how his career began. "My journey started when I won Times Fresh Face in 2016-17, which led to my picture being featured on the front page of Bombay Times—and that, in turn, led me to an audition at Mukesh Chhabra’s office," he recalled. "That audition kickstarted my career with a Sony TV show, followed by 35+ ad films, a Bengali film, and several short films. But post-COVID, live auditions had slowed down." He mentioned the uncertainty of post-COVID auditions and how he unexpectedly got a call from Mukesh Sir’s team, leading to his audition for Loveyapa. Although initially considered for a different role, the team saw potential in Yunus for the part of Jaggi, which he portrayed with ease and authenticity.

Looking ahead, Yunus is excited for the future and the success of Loveyapa. “I’m thrilled with the response to the film, and I’m excited to be part of a project that resonates with audiences. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to take on more roles in the future," he concluded.