Yuvraj Singh’s Father, Yograj Singh’s Second Marriage To Punjabi Actress- Meet Other Children And Family Behind Spotlight

New Delhi: Former cricketer Yograj Singh, father of Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, has once again drawn public attention, this time not for his outspoken remarks, but for renewed interest in his complex personal life.

Marriage to Shabnam Kaur and Early Family Struggles

Yograj’s first marriage was to Shabnam Kaur, Yuvraj Singh’s mother. Shabnam, who had converted to Sikhism before their marriage, was known for her modern outlook, an attitude that often clashed with Yograj’s reputedly short temper.

The couple had two sons, Yuvraj and Zoravar, but growing marital discord eventually led to their divorce during the boys’ teenage years. After the separation, the children stayed with their mother as per a report by News18 Hindi.

Second Marriage and Shift to Films

Following the divorce, Yograj married Punjabi actress Neena Bundhel in the 1990s. By then, he had retired from cricket and transitioned into the film industry, where the two met. Their marriage prompted Neena to relocate to the United States, effectively ending her acting career to prioritise family life.

Neena had previously worked in several well-known Punjabi films and music albums. The couple went on to have two children, Victor, who now oversees multiple cricket academies and Amarjeet Kaur, known as Amy, a talented racket sports player.

Amy began her sporting journey in tennis and has recently made headlines by representing India in paddle sports at the Asia Pacific Paddle Cup in Malaysia.

Family Bonds Despite Complicated Relationships

Though Yograj’s personal relationships have faced turbulence, Yuvraj Singh is said to share a warm and enduring bond with his step-siblings Victor and Amarjeet, maintaining family ties across the years.

On the other hand, on Yuvraj Singh's birthday, in an Instagram post, Hazel Keech shared a heartwarming photo of the cricketer holding their two children. Although Yuvraj’s face isn’t visible, the picture captures a tender parenting moment.

In her heartfelt note, Hazel wrote that while the world largely recognises Yuvraj for his cricketing feats, there is much more to him than what the public sees. To their children, she said, he is a hero—someone who gives his all to everything he undertakes.

Take a look:

“Six months of an injury stopped you from being able to pick them up, hold them, or carry them, and you’ve spent the past two months getting fit and strong just so you could lift them both again. The world knows you as a legend, but you are these kids’ hero, day in and day out,” she wrote.

She added, “I hope you know, this birthday, how absolutely adored you are. Your dedication to everything you do makes you a legend, yet most people only know your cricket achievements.”