NewsEntertainmentPeopleZach Bryan Ties The Knot, Confirms Marriage To Samantha Leonard With Social Media Post
ZACH BRYAN

Zach Bryan Ties The Knot, Confirms Marriage To Samantha Leonard With Social Media Post

Country singer Zach Bryan has officially married Samantha Leonard, confirming the news with a heartfelt post.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 09:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
Zach Bryan Ties The Knot, Confirms Marriage To Samantha Leonard With Social Media Post(Image: Instagram)

Los Angeles: Zach Bryan is officially married. Shortly after a video of the country star's video with Samantha Leonard stepping into a 'Just Married' car went viral, Bryan confirmed the news with a special Instagram post, according to People.

Taking to his social media handle, Bryan offered a first glimpse from his wedding, with a photo of himself and his bride. In the black-and-white picture, the singer-songwriter could be seen holding Leonard as she wears a strapless white gown with a feather-trimmed hem.

"Tougher than the rest," he wrote in the caption, referencing Bruce Springsteen's love song with the same name, which is a part of Boss' 1987 album 'Tunnel of Love'.

He also included a video from what appeared to be the couple's wedding celebrations.

The post was shared a day after the 'Something in the Orange' performer shared a photo on Instagram of him and friends in formal wear with a caption that suggested a bachelor's party.

Also Read | Meet 5 Celebrities Who Are Likely To Get Married In 2026: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce

"Tonight's the night, let's live it up. I got my money, let's spend it up (I feel). Go out and smash it, like, "Oh my God!" Jump off that sofa, let's kick it off (I feel)," he captioned the post.

The wedding update comes at a time when Samantha Leonard was recently seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in a video, where she lit a firework. Bryan posted the same on his Instagram stories.

The couple was first linked in July 2025, after Leonard posted a photo of themselves attending Spain's 'Running of the Bulls' on Instagram. They were also spotted vacationing together.

Zach Bryan was previously married to Rose Madden from 2020 to 2021. He also dated Deb Peifer (2022-2023), BFFs podcast host Brianna LaPaglia (2023-2024), and Hannah Duncan for a few months in early 2025, as per People.

