Zaeden and Anjini Dhawan Revive 90s Nostalgia With ‘DEEWANA’ - WATCH

New Delhi: Pop singer-songwriter Zaeden ends the year on a high note with his latest track, ‘Deewana,’ featuring Anjini Dhawan. Following a successful year, including opening for Maroon 5 and the release of his album Zaeden 02, this energetic song is set to become a favourite among Bollywood fans.

All About 'Deewana' Track

‘Deewana’ takes listeners on a nostalgic journey to the 90s, blending old-school pop with modern afro-pop vibes. Featuring an addictive hook, upbeat rhythm, and retro-inspired visuals, it’s poised to be a desi-pop anthem. Shot at one of India’s most popular theme parks, Imagicaa, the vibrant video, filled with synchronized dance moves and a kaleidoscope of colors, is a visual delight.

The video also features rising actress Anjini Dhawan, who recently made her acting debut with ‘Binny And Family’, adding a refreshing dynamic to the video. This song also marks Anjini’s first time ever featuring in a music video.

Speaking about his latest release, Zaeden said, 'For me, ‘DEEWANA’ is more than a song – it’s a journey back to the golden era of Bollywood, where love was raw, grand, and unapologetically emotional. This track is my tribute to the nostalgia of the 90s, blending timeless melodies with a modern vibe to inspire everyone to wear their heart on their sleeves. It’s for the dreamers, the romantics, and everyone who’s ever dared to fall in love.'

following to the same Anjini Dhawan adds, 'DEEWANA’ is so close to my heart! It’s my first-ever music video, and working with Zaeden made it such a fun and memorable experience. The song has this amazing 90s retro vibe, which feels like a little tribute to David Chacha’s iconic films that I’ve grown up watching, but with a fresh, modern twist. I absolutely loved embracing the retro look for this—it’s classic, vibrant, and fits perfectly with the song’s energy. Can’t wait to see everyone dance to it!'

Zaeden's Deewana featuring Anjini Dhawan is now streaming, with its music video out today on Zaeden’s official YouTube channel.