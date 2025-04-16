Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal Name In Heartfelt Post

New Delhi: Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have joyfully announced the birth of their baby boy. The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting two black-and-white photographs that captured their first moments as a family.

In the first image, Zaheer is seen cradling the newborn on his lap, while Sagarika embraces both father and son. The second photo offers a close-up of the baby’s tiny hand held by his parents.

The caption read: “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

The name “Fatehsinh” combines “fateh,” meaning “victory,” and “sinh,” meaning “lion,” symbolizing a “victorious lion.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented, “Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare.” Actor Angad Bedi, credited with introducing the couple, wrote, “Waheguru.” Actress Diana Penty added, “Congratulations, you guys!” Other well-wishers included Anushka Sharma, Suresh Raina, Huma Qureshi, and Sara Tendulkar.

Zaheer and Sagarika began dating in 2016 and made their relationship public at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding. They tied the knot in November 2017. Zaheer is renowned for his fast bowling, while Sagarika gained fame for her role as Preeti Sabharwal in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De! India.’