Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886837https://zeenews.india.com/people/zaheer-khan-and-sagarika-ghatge-welcome-baby-boy-reveal-name-in-heartfelt-post-2886837.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ZAHEER KHAN

Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal Name In Heartfelt Post

 Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have become parents to a baby boy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal Name In Heartfelt Post (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have joyfully announced the birth of their baby boy. The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting two black-and-white photographs that captured their first moments as a family.

In the first image, Zaheer is seen cradling the newborn on his lap, while Sagarika embraces both father and son. The second photo offers a close-up of the baby’s tiny hand held by his parents.

 

The caption read: “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

The name “Fatehsinh” combines “fateh,” meaning “victory,” and “sinh,” meaning “lion,” symbolizing a “victorious lion.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented, “Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare.” Actor Angad Bedi, credited with introducing the couple, wrote, “Waheguru.” Actress Diana Penty added, “Congratulations, you guys!” Other well-wishers included Anushka Sharma, Suresh Raina, Huma Qureshi, and Sara Tendulkar.

Zaheer and Sagarika began dating in 2016 and made their relationship public at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding. They tied the knot in November 2017. Zaheer is renowned for his fast bowling, while Sagarika gained fame for her role as Preeti Sabharwal in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De! India.’

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK