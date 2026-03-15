Zakir Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital? Brother Arbaz Khan's Ramzan vlog shows comedian in hospital robe - watch

New Delhi: Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan appeared in his brother Arbaaz Khan’s latest vlog wearing hospital robes, sparking concern among fans about his health. The appearance comes shortly after Zakir announced a break from work and social media, citing health issues.

In the ‘Ramzan vlog,’ Arbaaz provided glimpses of Zakir’s private room at the Lilavati Hospital. Donning a pink hospital robe, Zakir was seen watching the India vs England Cricket World Cup match with friends and family.

When asked how he was feeling, Zakir humorously replied, “Match abhi fasa hua hai” (The match is in a critical spot right now).

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Social Media Flooded with Well-Wishes

Fans quickly reacted to Zakir’s hospital appearance. Many expressed worry and sent get-well messages on social media:

“Kia hua Zakir Khan ko??” (What happened to Zakir Khan?)

“Get well soon Zakir bhai”

@zakirkhan_208 aap thik ho? Get well soon before Eid. Sending all the healthy vibes your way!!

“Hey @arbazkhan0513, everyone is asking about Zakir bhai. Please tell us how he is, what happened to him. All of us love him and are worried.”

“Why is Zakir bhai in hospital?”

Also Read | Zakir Khan opens up on taking break from live comedy, says he wants to focus on his health: 'Main hatna bilkul nahi chahta...'

Zakir Khan on Extended Break from Comedy

Earlier this year, during his Papa Yaar tour show in Hyderabad, Zakir had announced that he would be taking an extended break from live performances. Addressing a packed auditorium, he revealed that the hiatus could last several years, potentially extending until 2028–2030, once his existing commitments are complete.

“It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” Zakir said.

He also shared on Instagram that all shows until June 20 would be a celebration, marking the pause in his career on a positive note.

Clarifying the Health Speculations

Previously, at a Spoken Fest, Zakir clarified that while he has taken a break for health and personal reasons, reports of serious illness are exaggerated.

“The story about my break is that I had a lot of writing work that I hadn't been able to do for the past six years. My health is not very good, but not too bad. What you've read on the Internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish,” he said.

He added, "The people writing it are also terrible, and on top of that, they mention that a very close family source has confirmed this. My family stays with me, so we see each other's faces-asking who said anything?"

Zakir emphasised that he is focusing on writing projects he had postponed, rather than battling any serious health condition.