Zakir Khan opens up on taking break from live comedy, says he wants to focus on his health: 'Main hatna bilkul nahi chahta...'

Jalaun: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has addressed the reports surrounding his announcement of taking a break. Speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, Zakir Khan clarified that he doesn't wish to quit live comedy but just take a brief break.

"Main hatna bilkul nahi chahta hoon. Main sirf ek break lena chahta hoon par hatna nahi chahta. Kuch nahi bass aise hi. Logon ke saath rehna hai, samay bitana hai. Ek chhatra ki tarah jeevan bitana hai, apne swasthya par dhyaan rakhna hai...Yeh bas 1.5-2 saal tak hi hai, zyada lamba nahi hai (I just want to take a break, not quit...I want to spend time with people, I want to live like a student and look after my health...This will just be a 1.5-2-year break, not very long)" he told the media.

Zakir Khan also suggested that he might resume a little later due to overseas tours. Earlier in January, Zakir Khan announced a long break from live tours during his Hyderabad show.

According to Zakir Khan's team, the stand-up comedian has announced a long break from his live shows, reportedly until 2030, citing health issues and personal matters.

The comedian also shared a story on his Instagram handle, hinting at the hiatus. After arriving in Dubai, he posted an update with a caption confirming the decision's finality.

He wrote, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love."

The stand-up comedian announced his 'Papa Yaar' shows in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome on June 13 and 14, 2026.

The 'Papa Yaar' tour has spanned over 60 cities across the country.

Speaking about the Mumbai shows, Zakir Khan said the city holds a special place in his heart and ending the tour at the NSCI Dome feels like a homecoming.

He added that the event will be more than just a show and will celebrate fans and the comedy fraternity who have been part of his journey. (ANI)