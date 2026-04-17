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ZAREEN KHAN

Zareen Khan mourns Mother Parveen Khan’s death, shares emotional tribute on social media

Zareen Khan expressed deep grief and love for her late mother, calling her her “everything” and sharing that she feels an irreplaceable emptiness after her passing.

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 09:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Zareen Khan mourns Mother Parveen Khan’s death, shares emotional tribute on social media(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Zareen Khan has broken her silence following the heartbreaking loss of her mother, Parveen Khan, reflecting with an emotional message on social media.

In a poignant message, the actor reflected on her bond with her mother, expressing grief, gratitude, and the immense void left behind.

"My Mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything.... It's been 10days that you are gone."

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A post shared by Zareen Khan (@zareenkhan)

Noting that she feels a "constant ache and emptiness" without her mother, Zareen further added, "I'm not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I'm going through right now without you. There's a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents' love in Jannat... Until we meet again."

According to the actor's post, her mother passed away on April 8, 2026.

Along with the post, Zareen also shared a video montage, featuring priceless moments with her mother, showcasing their strong and warm bond.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention, with many offering heartfelt tributes and condolences to Zareen Khan.

Among them were actors Tabu and Sangeeta Bijlani.

Fans also condoled the passing of the actor's mother.

On the work front, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan starrer 'Veer'.

She also featured in films like 'Ready', 'Housefull 2', 'Hate Story 2' and '1921'. She has also been a part of several music videos. 

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