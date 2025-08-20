Zareen Khan Pairs Up With Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh For New Romantic Song 'Pyaar Mein Hain Hum'

Mumbai: Actress Zareen Khan and actor-singer Pawan Singh have united for T-Series and Bhushan Kumar's heartfelt new romantic track, Pyaar Mein Hain Hum.

Sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev, with music composed by Payal Dev and lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa, this melody beautifully captures the magic of love in the rain.

The music video set against the backdrop of a film set, blending reel with real as an on-set romance comes alive. Zareen Khan enchants in graceful sarees, while Pawan Singh mesmerizes yet again with his passionate voice and screen presence.

Talking about it, Pawan Singh shared, “Being a part of this song was an amazing experience, and having Zareen join me in it made it even more special. Collaborating with Payal Dev was truly a fun and memorable journey. The song carries so much emotion, and I genuinely believe audiences will connect deeply with its essence.”

Zareen Khan stated, “I absolutely loved shooting for this track - the rain, the romance, the vibe of the set felt like everything came together so beautifully. Sarees always bring out a very graceful side, and pairing that with such a romantic song made it even more special. Pawan ji has created magic with his voice, and I am excited for audiences to experience this on screen.”

With its perfect blend of melody and intense moments Pyaar Mein Hain Hum is said to become this season’s most loved romantic song.