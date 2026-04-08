Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan passes away after prolonged illness in Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, has passed away after a prolonged illness. She breathed her last in Mumbai on Wednesday morning (April 8).

For the unversed, the actor’s mother had been battling recurring medical complications for several years, particularly after undergoing heart surgery in 2016. Reports state that she had been in and out of the hospital over the past couple of months.

(This is a developing story.)