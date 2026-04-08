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ZARREEN KHAN

Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan passes away after prolonged illness in Mumbai

Actor Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, has passed away after a prolonged illness. She breathed her last in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan passes away after prolonged illness in Mumbai(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, has passed away after a prolonged illness. She breathed her last in Mumbai on Wednesday morning (April 8).

For the unversed, the actor’s mother had been battling recurring medical complications for several years, particularly after undergoing heart surgery in 2016. Reports state that she had been in and out of the hospital over the past couple of months.

(This is a developing story.)

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