New Delhi: Veteran actress Zarina Wahab made her acting debut in 1975 film Ishq Ishq Ishq but got her first leading role in Basu Chatterjee's Chit Chor (1976). The film got her recognition followed by Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for her role in Gharonda (1977). She went on to star in several Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies. However, it's her personal life which has often made headlines.

Zarina Wahab On Aditya Pancholi's Extramarital Affairs

In her interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Zarina was asked if it affected her to read about his affairs in the media. "I used to feel a little bad when I used to read affair rumours, but then I also laughed at them. I don’t care what he does outside, but when he enters the house, he is an excellent father and husband. And that’s all that matters to me. I would have felt bad if only he brought his affairs home. If I take all of these things too seriously and fight, I will suffer. I don't want to suffer, I love myself," Zarina said.

She added, “People think I am very stressed. They simply assume that ‘she must be unhappy because Aditya is seeing this and that girl’ nobody says, ‘Yeh ladki dekh rahi hai inko'.

The actress has also worked in many hit television soaps including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Heena, Tumhari Disha, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon among several others.

Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi met on the sets of Kalank Ka Tika. They eventually got married in 1986 and have twoc children together - daughter, Sana and son, Sooraj.