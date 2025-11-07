Zarine Khan Death: Sussanne Khan And Zayed Khan Perform Last Rites; Hrithik Roshan Pays Last Respects

Mumbai: Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 at her Mumbai residence. She was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments. Her passing has left the film industry in shock, with several Bollywood celebrities visiting her residence to pay their last respects.

Bollywood Celebrities Arrive at Zarine Khan’s Residence

Several celebrities, including Neelam Kothari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, were seen arriving to offer condolences to the grieving family.

Hrithik Roshan, who looked visibly devastated, was accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad and cousin Pashmina Roshan. Jaya Bachchan also arrived with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, to express their support.

Actor Jackie Shroff was seen requesting the paparazzi to remain calm and respectful during the solemn occasion.

Bobby Deol was spotted covering his face from the cameras as he arrived, while Rani Mukerji also came to offer her condolences.

Sussanne Khan’s close friend, Seema Sajdeh, was seen arriving to extend her support. Aly Goni, accompanied by his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin, also came to pay respects.

Zarine Khan’s Funeral

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan appeared heartbroken as he was escorted to the crematorium by family members. Grieving son Zayed Khan performed his mother’s last rites, while Sussanne Khan, along with her sons, was also seen at the cremation ceremony.

About Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan, breathed her last at her Mumbai home.

Before marrying Sanjay Khan in 1966, Zarine had briefly worked in films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali. The couple reportedly met at a bus stop and soon fell in love.

The family is yet to issue an official statement regarding her demise.