Zarine Khan, Mother Of Sussanne And Zayed Khan Dies At 81 After Cardiac Arrest
Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, died at her Mumbai home on Thursday, November 7, 2025, at the age of 81.
New Delhi: Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan, has passed away at the age of 81. According to multiple reports, she breathed her last at her Mumbai residence. Reports also suggest that she had been unwell for some time due to age-related health issues.
(This developing story.)
