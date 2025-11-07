Advertisement
ZARINE KHAN DIES

Zarine Khan, Mother Of Sussanne And Zayed Khan Dies At 81 After Cardiac Arrest

Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, died at her Mumbai home on Thursday, November 7, 2025, at the age of 81. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zarine Khan, Mother Of Sussanne And Zayed Khan Dies At 81 After Cardiac Arrest(Source: X)

New Delhi: Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan, has passed away at the age of 81. According to multiple reports, she breathed her last at her Mumbai residence. Reports also suggest that she had been unwell for some time due to age-related health issues.

(This developing story.)

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

