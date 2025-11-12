Zarine Khan Prayer Meet: Sussanne Khan Breaks Down, Hrithik Roshan Says ‘It Has Been A Privilege to Be Loved By You’

New Delhi: Sussanne and Zayed Khan’s mother, Zarine Khan, passed away on November 7 at the age of 81. A heartfelt prayer meeting was held in her memory on November 10, attended by family and several Bollywood personalities including Salim Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jeetendra, Shweta Bachchan, and Chunky Panday, who arrived to pay their last respects.

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s daughter, Farah Khan Ali, shared an inside video from the prayer meet, capturing emotional moments. Sussanne Khan was seen crying inconsolably and looked devastated, as old pictures of Zarine played on a projector. The late actress’ grandchildren and close family members were also present.

Hrithik Roshan Remembers Zarine Khan

Hrithik Roshan, who was previously married to Sussanne Khan, wrote, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you.”

Sanjay Khan Recalls Their First Meeting

Remembering when he first met Zarine, Sanjay Khan said, “I met her when I was 18 and she was 14. When I looked into her luminous, beautiful eyes, I felt as if I was looking at the world. I asked her, ‘Will you marry me?’ She smiled and said, ‘If I feel the same about you that I feel now, I’ll say yes after one year.’ With or without her beauty, she was also intelligent. I knew she would make me a very good wife.”

Zayed Khan and Farah Khan Ali’s Emotional Tributes

Zayed Khan remembered his mother, saying, “My mother was my God. I’ll miss her deeply.”

Farah Khan Ali also penned a heartfelt note: “Zarine Sanjay Khan to the world — but to me and my siblings, simply our mother. She was my world, or so I thought… until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard, irrespective of class, social status, or faith.”

She added, “To her, all were equal and all equally important. I am truly blessed to have witnessed this outpouring of love for my mother. I’m also profoundly grateful for having had her in my life for more than half a century because every moment of that time was precious.”

Farah concluded by writing, “Thank you, God, for my mother. Thank you for all the love she received. Thank you that she lives on in me and my siblings. We will carry her legacy forward.”

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, and son Zayed Khan.