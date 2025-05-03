Zayed Khan Applauds Odisha’s Women Entrepreneurs At National Women’s Business Mela 2.0

Zayed Khan lauded the entrepreneurial spirit of Odisha’s women at the National Women’s Business Mela 2.0, calling them “boss ladies” and praising their drive and energy.

New Delhi: Actor Zayed Khan recently attended the National Women’s Business Mela 2.0 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where he lauded the entrepreneurial spirit and determination of women business leaders from the state.

Organised by the Indian National Women Entrepreneurs Council (INWEC), the event brought together over 200 women entrepreneurs from across India, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurating the platform. The two-day event aimed to celebrate and support women-led ventures, fostering collaboration, networking, and recognition for women in business.

Zayed interacted with several entrepreneurs during the event and later took to social media to share his appreciation. Hello People , wanted to thank all the people of Odisha , #bhubaneshwar thank you for the warmth and hospitality . Great admiration for the boss ladies of Odisha who i had the pleasure of interacting with . I was amazed to see the entrepreneurial spirit in these young women , who seemed so motivated and energised . Thank you @patnaik.preeti for empowering these woman , I really enjoyed the numerous Interactions . #womenempowerwomen #girlpower #blessed #gratitude ."

He also extended gratitude to INWEC President Preeti Patnaik for championing women empowerment in the region. His presence at the Mela added encouragement and visibility to the event, which highlighted women’s growing influence in the business landscape.

On the professional front, Zayed Khan is set to make his OTT debut in the upcoming film The Film That Never Was (TFTNW).