Zayed Khan Gets Heartfelt Birthday Surprise From Family, Candid Celebration Video Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Zayed Khan kicked off his birthday celebrations with the most heartwarming surprise, thanks to his wife Malaika and their kids, Zidaan and Aariz. Joining the festivities were his two adorable fur babies. In a viral video capturing the special moment, the Main Hoon Na actor who was about to take an afternoon nap suddenly found himself surrounded by balloons, warm hugs, and cheerful wishes from his family, who orchestrated the sweetest impromptu celebration.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a video of the moment, along with a caption that perfectly captured the love he felt. Zayed wrote, 'Hello people just when I thought an afternoon nap was needed, more love came flowing through in hearts. Surprises can freak you out sometimes, in this case it was a happy one! Lots of love to all my well wishers and fans out there for the continues love and support and for all the lovely wishes. Your love is what makes this all worth it. I mean that! #happybirthday #family #gratitude #actorlife #love #fandom.'

Check Out The Viral Video Below:

Known for his charming screen presence and evergreen performances, Zayed continues to hold a special place in fans' hearts. The actor looked completely at ease in his home element smiling, grateful, and beaming with affection.

Zayed Khan Work Front

Bollywood's OG heartthrob Zayed Khan is set to make his highly anticipated OTT debut with 'The Film That Never Was' (TFTNW), directed by Mohit Shrivastava. The film is already creating quite a buzz on social media, thanks to its star-studded ensemble and an impressive 22 cameo appearances by Bollywood celebrities. Speaking about his role, Zayed shared that his character is unlike anything he has attempted before, leaving fans eager to see his transformation on screen.