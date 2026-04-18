Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038703https://zeenews.india.com/people/zayn-malik-hospitalised-on-day-of-new-album-konnakol-release-says-he-s-unexpectedly-recovering-after-health-scare-3038703.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleZayn Malik hospitalised on day of new album Konnakol release, says he’s 'unexpectedly recovering' after health scare
ZAYN MALIK

Zayn Malik hospitalised on day of new album Konnakol release, says he’s 'unexpectedly recovering' after health scare

Zayn Malik shared that he is recovering after a sudden health scare that coincided with the release of his latest album Konnakol.

|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zayn Malik hospitalised on day of new album Konnakol release, says he’s 'unexpectedly recovering' after health scare(Image: Instagram/IMDb)

Washington: Coinciding with a major career milestone, singer Zayn Malik revealed that he was hospitalised on the same day his new album 'Konnakol' was released, sharing that he is "unexpectedly recovering" after a health scare.

The pop star posted the update recently on his Instagram handle, alongside a photo showing him lying in a hospital gown with monitors and an IV attached. Addressing fans directly, he wrote, "To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always."

"Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," Malik continued in the caption, adding, "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to all the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologists, management, admin and everyone who have helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Amir Hamza, LeT co-founder, critically injured in Lahore shooting; hospitalised under ISI guard

The health update came just hours after 'Konnakol', his latest full-length project, dropped on streaming platforms.

The album marks his fifth studio release since his departure from One Direction in 2015, and his first since 2024's 'Room Under the Stairs.'

Earlier this year, Malik reflected on his solo journey during an appearance on 'Call Her Daddy.'

"Five solo albums now- I was just buzzing that I got to do the first one after [leaving] the band, [and] people seemed to care," he said, adding, "I'm really proud of the progression and just the development and understanding of myself through my music," as quoted by Billboard.

Zayn Malik's previous four albums have all charted on the Billboard 200, with his debut Mind of Mine reaching No. 1 in 2016.

No further details about his condition have been shared so far.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shubman Gill
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill slams fifty as Gujarat Titans keep KKR winless
Strait of Hormuz
Hormuz reopens: What changed in hours and why India gains on 3 fronts
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood opens up his strengths ahead of DC vs RCB clash
Women’s Reservation Bill
Women’s Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha – Why both sides claiming victory
Gold
Gold plays an important role in diversified investment portfolios: HSBC MF CEO
Supreme Court News
SC brings Sterling Biotech case to a close after Rs 9,800 crore recovery
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya creates IPL history, becomes 4th player to...
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan mourns Mother Parveen Khan’s death, shares emotional tribute
Romi Bhinder
BCCI fines Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder for using phone in dugout
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol begins shooting for A.R. Murugadoss’ action thriller