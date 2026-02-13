Advertisement
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring the unsung heroes of society
ZEE 24 GHANTA ANANYA SAMMAN 2026

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring the unsung heroes of society

The Ananya Samman 2026 will be presented in different categories called 'Ananya Sadharan', 'Ananya Samman' and 'Maha Samman'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring the unsung heroes of society

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: The much-revered Ananya Samman by Zee 24 Ghanta, honouring the unsung heroes of our society is here. It is a platform dedicated to celebrating extraordinary individuals who have selflessly contributed to society. Ananya Samman recognises the changemakers, social warriors, and other exemplary personalities who contribute to the society.

The honour and recognition is an encouragement reiterating the fact that 'You are not alone. Your journey has not escaped our eyes.' This event is a small attempt to appreciate their efforts and contributions.

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 event will not just honour these personalities but also takes note of  the relationship between time and people, expressing gratitude and hard work. Because true light is never created on stage—it is created within people. And once that light is ignited, it leads the way far and wide. This evening, we bow our heads to that light.

The Ananya Samman 2026 will be presented in different categories called 'Ananya Sadharan', 'Ananya Samman' and 'Maha Samman'. The personalities vary from diverse fields including Art & Culture, Literature, Sports, Films and Music. 

