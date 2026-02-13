Advertisement
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty for musical excellence
ZEE 24 GHANTA ANANYA SAMMAN 2026

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty for musical excellence

Iman Chakraborty is a prominent Indian playback singer celebrated for her "musical excellence," most notably winning the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2017. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The annual Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 ceremony will be held tonight, recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to society while largely remaining away from public attention. Organised by Zee 24 Ghanta, the event honours people whose work has created impact without seeking recognition.

Among the awardees this year is noted singer Iman Chakraborty.

Iman Chakraborty began her musical journey in Lilua, Howrah. Born into a middle-class family, she received her initial training at home under the guidance of her mother. She later underwent formal training in Indian classical music and Rabindra Sangeet, which laid the foundation of her career. Her name, derived from a raga, reflects her early association with music.

She gained wider recognition through television appearances and digital platforms, which introduced her voice to a broader audience. Her first major playback opportunity came after composer Anupam Roy noticed her talent. The song brought her into the mainstream of Bengali playback music.

Emon Chakraborty later received a National Award, marking a significant milestone in her career and bringing attention to contemporary Bengali music at the national level.

Apart from playback singing, she has served as a judge on reality shows and founded a music school to mentor aspiring singers. Her song “Iti Maa” from the film Putul entered the Oscars’ Best Original Song long-list, drawing international attention to Bengali music.

Known for her versatility, she has performed across genres including Rabindra Sangeet, folk, classical and contemporary music. Songs such as “Khola Hawa” and “Tapa Tini” have highlighted her range and adaptability as a performer.

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026:

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 is the much-revered Ananya Samman by Zee 24 Ghanta, honouring the unsung heroes of our society is here. It is a platform dedicated to celebrating extraordinary individuals who have selflessly contributed to society. Ananya Samman recognises the changemakers, social warriors, and other exemplary personalities who contribute to the society.

The honour and recognition is an encouragement reiterating the fact that 'You are not alone. Your journey has not escaped our eyes.' This event is a small attempt to appreciate their efforts and contributions.

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 event will not just honour these personalities but also takes note of  the relationship between time and people, expressing gratitude and hard work. Because true light is never created on stage, it is created within people. And once that light is ignited, it leads the way far and wide. This evening, we bow our heads to that light.

The Ananya Samman 2026 will be presented in different categories called 'Ananya Sadharan', 'Ananya Samman' and 'Maha Samman'. The personalities vary from diverse fields including Art & Culture, Literature, Sports, Films and Music. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

