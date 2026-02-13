Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’

Kolkata: Is she merely a global icon? A celebrated actress? Or a woman who quietly rewrote social norms long before the world was ready for them?

At Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026, one of India’s most admired personalities , Sushmita Sen was honoured in the ‘Maha Samman’ category for her outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment and her inspiring life journey.

The year was 1994. In Manila, Philippines, an 18-year-old from India created history by winning the Miss Universe 1994 crown. With that victory, Sushmita Sen became India’s first Miss Universe , a defining moment not just for her, but for the nation.

However, that global triumph was only the beginning.

She went on to build a successful career in Indian cinema, earning recognition for her screen presence, confidence and unconventional choices. Known for doing roles on her own terms, she carved a distinct identity in the film industry rather than following established patterns.

Redefining Motherhood

At the age of 24, Sushmita Sen made a decision that would set her apart , she chose to embrace single motherhood at a time when the concept was rarely spoken about in India.

Facing legal and societal challenges, she fought through the court system to adopt her first daughter. Her decision became a powerful statement: motherhood is defined not merely by biology, but by courage, compassion and conviction. Over the years, she has continued to raise her daughters independently, balancing personal life and public career with resilience.

Her journey reshaped conversations around women’s independence and identity, reinforcing the idea that fulfillment does not depend on societal approval.

The Comeback of a Fighter

Time brought its share of challenges. There were long professional breaks and serious health setbacks. She publicly spoke about battling a major cardiac condition and undergoing surgery. Yet, true to her resilient spirit, she returned to the screen with renewed strength.

Her comeback through the web series Aarya marked a turning point. The performance reintroduced her to a new generation of viewers and reaffirmed her position as a powerful performer in the digital era.

From global beauty queen to OTT star, Sushmita Sen’s journey reflects reinvention, endurance and fearlessness.

Honoured at Ananya Samman 2026

Organised by Zee 24 Ghanta, Ananya Samman 2026 recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to society across fields such as art, culture, literature, sports, films and music.

The awards are presented in three categories , Ananya Sadharan’, ‘Ananya Samman’, and ‘Maha Samman’ honouring exceptional achievements and lasting impact.

By conferring the Maha Samman upon Sushmita Sen, the organisers acknowledged not only her contribution to entertainment but also her influence as a role model who has consistently challenged conventions.

More than a celebrity, Sushmita Sen represents independence and resilience. Her life reflects the belief that setbacks do not define destiny, and that courage can quietly transform society.

At Ananya Samman 2026, her honour stands as a reminder that true light is not created on stage it is created through strength, conviction and the will to rise again.