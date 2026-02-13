Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured for his unique voice in Bengali literature

Kolkata: That special day has returned once again. A day when the relentless pace of news pauses, when stories are heard with patience and depth. Ananya Samman 2026, organised by Zee 24 Ghanta, is dedicated to those individuals who may not stand at the centre of headlines, yet quietly form the backbone of society.

Some begin their day in hospitals before sunrise and return home long after dusk. Some devote their lives to preserving culture and thought. Others sacrifice personal comfort to stand beside the marginalised. This evening is about speaking their names aloud. This evening is about acknowledging years of silent dedication.

An honour is not merely a trophy, it is a recognition that says, “You are not alone. Your journey has not gone unnoticed.” In the constant rush of daily news, the individual often fades behind the event. Ananya Samman is a conscious effort to restore that focus.

A Distinct Literary Voice

Among this year’s honourees is eminent writer Swapnamoy Chakraborty, recognised for his distinctive contribution to Bengali literature.

Swapnamoy Chakraborty’s literary journey transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. Drawing from the overlooked corners of everyday life, his writing gives voice to experiences often left unspoken. His prose carries both sweetness and intensity, gentle in tone, yet sharp in impact.

A novelist, short story writer and essayist, he is known for breaking conventional boundaries in Bengali literature. His works address complex social realities, including themes of identity and same-sex love, areas that historically remained underrepresented in mainstream Indian and Bengali literary discourse. Through layered narratives and nuanced characters, he has expanded the scope of contemporary storytelling.

His writing blends observation with introspection, empathy with realism. He does not merely describe society , he questions it, challenges it, and reimagines it.

Recognised with Ananya Samman 2026

For his singular and courageous literary voice, Shri Swapnamoy Chakraborty has been honoured at Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026. The recognition celebrates his contribution to Bengali literature and his role in broadening its thematic and emotional horizons.

As the ceremony unfolds, it stands as a reminder that true light does not originate on a stage, it is born within individuals who persist, create and inspire.

This evening, that light shines on Swapnamoy Chakraborty and many others whose work continues to shape society, quietly yet profoundly.