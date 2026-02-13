Advertisement
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury honoured for exceptional contribution to Bengali cinema

For over three decades, Tota Roy Chowdhury has remained one of the most dynamic and transformative forces in Bengali cinema. His career stands as a testament to reinvention not merely as an actor, but as an artist who dissolves into every role he portrays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 10:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury honoured for exceptional contribution to Bengali cinema

For over three decades, Tota Roy Chowdhury has remained one of the most dynamic and transformative forces in Bengali cinema. His career stands as a testament to reinvention not merely as an actor, but as an artist who dissolves into every role he portrays.

He does not simply perform; he becomes. Time and again, Tota Roy Chowdhury has erased his own identity to bring complex characters to life on screen. From portraying Rituparno Ghosh’s unforgettable Bihari character to reshaping the image of the Bengali action hero through rigorous physical discipline, his journey has been marked by fearless experimentation and unwavering commitment.

One of his most striking performances came as Chandan Chatterjee, where his dance to the rhythm of ghungroo was not just movement but storytelling in motion. Each gesture carried emotional weight, leaving a lasting imprint on audiences and critics alike.

For more than thirty years, the actor has proven that artistic excellence is not a destination but a lifelong pursuit of growth. His career reflects continuous evolution  in appearance, in character, and in creative spirit. It is this extraordinary contribution to cinema that has earned him the Unique Honour at this year’s Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026.

This award ceremony is not just about applause and spotlight moments. It is about slowing down in a world obsessed with instant headlines choosing reflection over reaction, and recognition over noise. Ananya Samman 2026 honours individuals who may not always command the stage but quietly shape the soul of society.

Some rise before dawn and return home long after dusk to heal the sick. Some devote their lives to preserving art and culture. Some sacrifice comfort to uplift those who have been forgotten.

Through this honour, Zee 24 Ghanta salutes the unseen architects of change  and among them stands Tota Roy Chowdhury, an artist whose life and legacy remind us that true greatness lies in dedication, discipline, and the courage to transform.

