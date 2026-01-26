Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 nominations: From Aparna Sen to Jaya Ahsan, full list of best actor – female (critics’ choice) and best supporting actor – female (film)
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a premier awards initiative celebrating excellence in Bengali entertainment across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content.
Trending Photos
The much-anticipated nominations for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 were announced, setting the tone for Bengal’s awards season and sparking conversations across the entertainment industry.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. Conceived as a tribute to the vibrant and ever-evolving ecosystem of Bengali entertainment, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide.
More than just an awards ceremony, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the worlds of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.
Nominations
Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film)
Anushua Majumdar – Raas Harite Jaoa Bangalider Golpo
Aparajita Adhya – Projapoti 2
Bibriti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin
Ishaa Saha – The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika
Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2
Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat
Sohini Sengupta – Grihoprobesh
Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice)
Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim
Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Jaya Ahsan – Putulnacher Itikatha
Rakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss
Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Subhashree Ganguly – Grihoprobesh
The awards feature 24 competitive categories each in the Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to represent the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. From a director’s creative vision and an actor’s compelling performance to a technician’s meticulous craftsmanship and a digital creator’s resonant voice, every pillar of storytelling finds recognition.
The ceremony will also confer a Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an icon whose enduring legacy has shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.
Event Details
At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and industry-wide collaboration. The process began with an open call for nominations to production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.
All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that each honour is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.
The award ceremony will be held on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv