Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 nominations: From Aparna Sen to Jaya Ahsan, full list of best actor – female (critics' choice) and best supporting actor – female (film)
ZEE 24 GHANTA BINODONE

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 nominations: From Aparna Sen to Jaya Ahsan, full list of best actor – female (critics’ choice) and best supporting actor – female (film)

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a premier awards initiative celebrating excellence in Bengali entertainment across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 nominations: From Aparna Sen to Jaya Ahsan, full list of best actor – female (critics' choice) and best supporting actor – female (film)

The much-anticipated nominations for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 were announced, setting the tone for Bengal’s awards season and sparking conversations across the entertainment industry.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. Conceived as a tribute to the vibrant and ever-evolving ecosystem of Bengali entertainment, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide.

More than just an awards ceremony, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the worlds of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.

Nominations

Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film)

Anushua Majumdar – Raas Harite Jaoa Bangalider Golpo

Aparajita Adhya – Projapoti 2

Bibriti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin

Ishaa Saha – The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2

Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat

Sohini Sengupta – Grihoprobesh

Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice)

Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim

Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Jaya Ahsan – Putulnacher Itikatha

Rakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss

Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Subhashree Ganguly – Grihoprobesh

The awards feature 24 competitive categories each in the Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to represent the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. From a director’s creative vision and an actor’s compelling performance to a technician’s meticulous craftsmanship and a digital creator’s resonant voice, every pillar of storytelling finds recognition.

The ceremony will also confer a Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an icon whose enduring legacy has shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.

Event Details

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and industry-wide collaboration. The process began with an open call for nominations to production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that each honour is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.

The award ceremony will be held on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.

