Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 winners: Arijit Singh bags best playback male singer — Check full list

Zee 24 Ghanta hosts Binodone Sera 24, marking a milestone celebration for Bengali entertainment. The grand event has brought together all segments of the industry in New Town, as the curtain rises on the mega award show, ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Entertainment’s Best 24’.

The winners of the Music – Popular Awards were announced, with Arijit Singh winning Best Playback Singer (Male) for “Khawne Gorachand Khawne Kaala” from Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey.

MUSIC – POPULAR AWARDS

Best Playback Singer – Male

Arijit Singh – “Khawne Gorachand Khawne Kaala” (Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey)

Armaan Rashid Khan – “Saiyaan Bina” (Grihapravesh)

Best Playback Singer – Female

Prashmita Paul – “Bawshonto Dekeche Amake” (Aamar Boss)

Best Album (Film)

Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Best Album (Non-Film)

Melar Gaan (Hooliganism)

Best Lyrics

Srijit Mukherji – Kill Bill Society – “Bhalobesey Baso-naa”

The awards ceremony is hosted by actor Rudranil Ghosh, director Srijit Mukherji, and model-actress Sauraseni Maitra, who have been rehearsing since the afternoon in preparation for the mega show. Nominations for Best Film, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Director have already been submitted, while top content creators and social media influencers will also be recognized, highlighting Zee 24 Ghanta’s commitment to celebrating excellence across all facets of entertainment.

Event Details

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every honor is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.

The award ceremony will take place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.