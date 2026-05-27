Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards: Riteish Deshmukh honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: Bollywood actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh recently attended the prestigious Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards where he was honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema. Riding high on the success of his latest release 'Raja Shivaji' where he plays the titular role, the actor received the award and expressed gratitude.

Riteish Deshmukh gets honoured

Riteish Deshmukh was honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards held on May 26, 2026. Maha CM shared the video on social media and many fans thronged the timeline to congratulate the actor. Riteish's winning speech on accepting the award got a thundering response from the audiences.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji buzz: Riteish Deshmukh reveals star cast worked for free to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh visits Latur, receives massive welcome amid ‘Raja Shivaji’ success

About Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama film co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film features Riteish in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi on a budget of Rs 75 crore, it is the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.

Interestingly, Raja Shivaji grossed over Rs 124.55 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It is the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

When actors worked for free

Speaking about the project earlier at an event, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that all actors associated with the film worked without remuneration as a tribute to the Maratha warrior king. “All the big actors have worked for free in this film; everyone has worked for free for Maharaj,” he said, adding that the intention was to remain faithful to history without compromise.

Riteish Deshmukh added, “We have aired this film in Hindi and Marathi. Summer holidays are starting, this is a good opportunity for the entire family and young children to get information about Maharaj from this film.”