ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh steals spotlight in glamorous silver sequined outfit

New Delhi: Akshara Singh turned heads at the ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 as she arrived in a glamorous avatar on the red carpet.

The actress graced the star-studded evening in a stunning off-shoulder silver sequined outfit that instantly grabbed attention. Akshara looked elegant and stylish, once again proving why she continues to remain a fashion icon in the Bhojpuri industry.

Her glittery ensemble perfectly captured the red-carpet vibe while maintaining a classy and sophisticated appeal. The off-shoulder detailing added a touch of elegance, while the silver sequins shimmered beautifully under the lights, making her look dazzling without appearing overdone.

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What further elevated her appearance was her minimal styling. Instead of opting for heavy accessories, Akshara kept it subtle with minimal jewellery, allowing her outfit to remain the highlight of the look. The balance between glamour and simplicity worked completely in her favour.

Recently, Akshara also opened up about moving on from her past relationship and embracing love again. In a recent interaction, the actress spoke about her personal life and shared that she no longer wishes to stay confined to painful memories from the past.

For the unversed, Akshara and Pawan Singh were once among the most talked-about onscreen pairs in the Bhojpuri film industry. Their chemistry was loved by audiences, and their off-screen relationship too often made headlines. However, the relationship eventually ended on a bitter note.

Speaking about her current phase in life, Akshara revealed that someone special is now a part of her life. While she confirmed being in a relationship, the actress chose not to reveal the identity of the person.

Also Read: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh teases a selfie with Akshay Kumar, says ‘surprise loading’

More about ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026

Zee Media is celebrating Bhojpuri cinema and its biggest stars with the grand spectacle of the awards ceremony, currently taking place in Patna on May 8. The event honours Bhojpuri pride, talent, and entertainment, bringing together several leading stars and renowned personalities under one roof.

The glamorous evening features dazzling performances, memorable moments, and heartfelt tributes to artists who have made a lasting contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Apart from Akshara Singh, celebrities attending the event include Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Monalisa, and several other Bhojpuri stars.