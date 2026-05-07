ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 full winners list: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav honoured
The Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 was a grand event held on 8 May 2026 in Patna to celebrate the excellence of Bhojpuri culture, cinema, and contributions from various fields like literature, music, and sports.
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New Delhi: ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 celebrated Bhojpuri cinema, music, and culture with a grand star-studded evening in Patna on May 8. The event honoured some of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry along with personalities from literature, education, sports, folk music, and social work.
Here’s the complete winners list from the event:
Film Category Winners
Best Actor – Popular: Dinesh Lal Yadav for Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya
Best Actress – Popular: Amrapali Dubey for Mere Husband Ki Shadi
Best Actor – Critics: Yash Mishra for Nagraj aur Chandalika
Best Actress – Critics: Sanjana Pandey for Collector Sahiba
Best Bhojpuri Film: PowerStar
Best Young Actor: Anshuman Singh Rajput
Best Young Actress: Mahi Shrivastava
Best Music in a Bhojpuri Movie: Jugal Master
Best Male Playback Singer: Pawan Singh
Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpi Raj
Best Director: Premanshu Singh for Rishtey
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vinod Mishra for Rishtey and Dev Singh for Dansh
Also Read: ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh steals spotlight in glamorous silver sequined outfit
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Rati Pandey
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Gulshan Pandey for Rishtey and Sanjay Pandey for Aankhein
Outstanding Contribution in Bhojpuri Music: Ratnakar Kumar and Dinesh Rialhan
Best Performance in a Comic Role: Manoj Tiger
Lifetime Achievement Award: Manoj Tiwari
Pride of Bhojpuri Soil: Ravi Kishan
Most Versatile Actor (Male): Khesari Lal Yadav
Most Versatile Actor (Female): Akshara Singh
Special Tribute: Aslam Sheikh and Sharda Sinha
Society / Real Category Winners
Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance: Indu Sonali
Outstanding Contribution in Literature and Poetry: Vinay Bihari and Manoj Bhawuk
Outstanding Contribution in Painting and Sculpture: Dulari Devi
Youth Icon of the Year: Maithili Thakur
Outstanding Contribution in Sports: Shweta Shahi
Outstanding Contribution in Women Empowerment & Gender Equality: Kalpana and Uma Jha of Jhaji Store
Outstanding Contribution in Education: IPS Vikas Vaibhav and Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman)
Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare: Umesh Sharma of Aristo Pharmaceuticals
Startup of the Year: Suraj Prakash, Co-Founder and Director of OKbima
Outstanding Contribution in Education – Institutional: PhysicsWallah
Outstanding Contribution to CSR & Philanthropy: Padma Shri Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as Kisan Chachi
Business Leader of the Year: Ravindra Kishore Sinha of SIS Group
Lifetime Achievement in Bhojpuri Literature (Posthumous): Bhikari Thakur Family
Lifetime Achievement Award in Mathematics: Late Vashist Narayan Singh
Lifetime Achievement Award in Bhojpuri Cinema: Kunal Singh
Lifetime Achievement Award in Folk Music: Sharda Sinha
Contribution to Popularising Bhojpuri Music: Nisha Upadhyay
Actor-Singer: Monu Albela and Deepak Dildaar
Real Hero Awards: Tara Kumari, Anjani Kumar Gaurav, and Prince Kumar
The evening witnessed dazzling performances, emotional tributes, and massive celebrations of Bhojpuri pride, making ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 one of the biggest cultural events of the year.
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