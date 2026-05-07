ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 full winners list: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav honoured

New Delhi: ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 celebrated Bhojpuri cinema, music, and culture with a grand star-studded evening in Patna on May 8. The event honoured some of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry along with personalities from literature, education, sports, folk music, and social work.

Here’s the complete winners list from the event:

Film Category Winners

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Best Actor – Popular: Dinesh Lal Yadav for Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya

Best Actress – Popular: Amrapali Dubey for Mere Husband Ki Shadi

Best Actor – Critics: Yash Mishra for Nagraj aur Chandalika

Best Actress – Critics: Sanjana Pandey for Collector Sahiba

Best Bhojpuri Film: PowerStar

Best Young Actor: Anshuman Singh Rajput

Best Young Actress: Mahi Shrivastava

Best Music in a Bhojpuri Movie: Jugal Master

Best Male Playback Singer: Pawan Singh

Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpi Raj

Best Director: Premanshu Singh for Rishtey

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vinod Mishra for Rishtey and Dev Singh for Dansh

Also Read: ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh steals spotlight in glamorous silver sequined outfit



Best Supporting Actor (Female): Rati Pandey

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Gulshan Pandey for Rishtey and Sanjay Pandey for Aankhein

Outstanding Contribution in Bhojpuri Music: Ratnakar Kumar and Dinesh Rialhan

Best Performance in a Comic Role: Manoj Tiger

Lifetime Achievement Award: Manoj Tiwari

Pride of Bhojpuri Soil: Ravi Kishan

Most Versatile Actor (Male): Khesari Lal Yadav

Most Versatile Actor (Female): Akshara Singh

Special Tribute: Aslam Sheikh and Sharda Sinha

Society / Real Category Winners

Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance: Indu Sonali

Outstanding Contribution in Literature and Poetry: Vinay Bihari and Manoj Bhawuk

Outstanding Contribution in Painting and Sculpture: Dulari Devi

Youth Icon of the Year: Maithili Thakur

Outstanding Contribution in Sports: Shweta Shahi

Outstanding Contribution in Women Empowerment & Gender Equality: Kalpana and Uma Jha of Jhaji Store

Outstanding Contribution in Education: IPS Vikas Vaibhav and Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman)

Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare: Umesh Sharma of Aristo Pharmaceuticals

Startup of the Year: Suraj Prakash, Co-Founder and Director of OKbima

Outstanding Contribution in Education – Institutional: PhysicsWallah

Outstanding Contribution to CSR & Philanthropy: Padma Shri Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as Kisan Chachi

Business Leader of the Year: Ravindra Kishore Sinha of SIS Group

Lifetime Achievement in Bhojpuri Literature (Posthumous): Bhikari Thakur Family

Lifetime Achievement Award in Mathematics: Late Vashist Narayan Singh

Lifetime Achievement Award in Bhojpuri Cinema: Kunal Singh

Lifetime Achievement Award in Folk Music: Sharda Sinha

Contribution to Popularising Bhojpuri Music: Nisha Upadhyay

Actor-Singer: Monu Albela and Deepak Dildaar

Real Hero Awards: Tara Kumari, Anjani Kumar Gaurav, and Prince Kumar

The evening witnessed dazzling performances, emotional tributes, and massive celebrations of Bhojpuri pride, making ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 one of the biggest cultural events of the year.