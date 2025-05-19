Zee Cine Awards 2025: From Kartik Aaryan To Vikrant Massey — Check Out Full List Of Best Actor, Actress, And Other Winners
The Best Actor awards went to Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, while Stree 2 took home the Best Film honor.
New Delhi: The Zee Cine Awards 2025 was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rashmika Mandanna, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, Nitanshi Goel, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Vivek Oberoi, and Rasha Thadani.
The glamorous evening featured dazzling red-carpet appearances and fiery stage performances. The Best Actor awards went to Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, while Stree 2 took home the Best Film honor. Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, won the award for Best Cinematography.
Winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2025
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -May 18, 2025 - 10:15 AM IST
Winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2025
Best Film
Stree 2
Best Director
Amar Kaushik - Stree 2
Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies
Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male)
Kartik Aaryan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female)
Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2
Best Actor Critics
Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion
Vikrant Massey - Sector 36
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies
Best Supporting Actress - (Female)
Madhuri Dixit - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Abhyay Verma - Munjya
Lakshya - Kill
Best Debut Actor (Female)
Nitanshi Goel & Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Actor In Comic Role (Male)
Abhishek Banerjee & Aparshakti Khurana - Stree 2
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)
Kriti Sanon - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Best Debut Director
Kunal Kemmu - Madgaon Express
Best Actor in a Negative Role
Jaideep Ahlawat - Maharaj
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh - Sajni Re (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Madhubanti Bagchi - Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2)
Best Music
Sachin-Jigar - Stree 2
Best Lyrics
Irshad Kamil - Mainu Vida Karo (Amar Singh Chamkila)
Best Cinematography
Laapataa Ladies
Best Choreography
Bosco Caesar - Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz)
Best Editing
Aarti Bajaj - Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Action
Su-Bong Lee, Se-Yeong Oh & Parvez Sheikh - Kill
Best VFX
Munjyaa
Best Dialogue
Article 370 - Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Best Costume Design
Darshan Jhalan - Laapataa Ladies
Best Production Design
Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Background Score
Sandeep Shirodkar – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Best Sound Design
Kingshuk Moran - Stree 2
