ZEE CINE AWARDS

Zee Cine Awards 2025: From Kartik Aaryan To Vikrant Massey — Check Out Full List Of Best Actor, Actress, And Other Winners

The Best Actor awards went to Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, while Stree 2 took home the Best Film honor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zee Cine Awards 2025: From Kartik Aaryan To Vikrant Massey — Check Out Full List Of Best Actor, Actress, And Other Winners (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: The Zee Cine Awards 2025 was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rashmika Mandanna, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, Nitanshi Goel, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Vivek Oberoi, and Rasha Thadani.

The glamorous evening featured dazzling red-carpet appearances and fiery stage performances. The Best Actor awards went to Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, while Stree 2 took home the Best Film honor. Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, won the award for Best Cinematography.
 

Zee Cine Awards 2025: Full List of Winners

Best Director
Amar Kaushik - Stree 2
Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male)
Kartik Aaryan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female)
Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2

Best Actor Critics
Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion
Vikrant Massey - Sector 36

Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies

Best Supporting Actress - (Female)
Madhuri Dixit - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3


