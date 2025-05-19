Zee Cine Awards 2025: From Kartik Aaryan To Vikrant Massey — Check Out Full List Of Best Actor, Actress, And Other Winners

New Delhi: The Zee Cine Awards 2025 was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rashmika Mandanna, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, Nitanshi Goel, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Vivek Oberoi, and Rasha Thadani.

The glamorous evening featured dazzling red-carpet appearances and fiery stage performances. The Best Actor awards went to Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, while Stree 2 took home the Best Film honor. Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, won the award for Best Cinematography.



By Bollywood Hungama News Network -May 18, 2025 - 10:15 AM IST

Best Film

Stree 2

Best Director

Amar Kaushik - Stree 2

Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male)

Kartik Aaryan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female)

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2

Best Actor Critics

Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion

Vikrant Massey - Sector 36

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies

Best Supporting Actress - (Female)

Madhuri Dixit - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Abhyay Verma - Munjya

Lakshya - Kill

Best Debut Actor (Female)

Nitanshi Goel & Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Actor In Comic Role (Male)

Abhishek Banerjee & Aparshakti Khurana - Stree 2

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)

Kriti Sanon - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Best Debut Director

Kunal Kemmu - Madgaon Express

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Jaideep Ahlawat - Maharaj

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - Sajni Re (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Madhubanti Bagchi - Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2)

Best Music

Sachin-Jigar - Stree 2

Best Lyrics

Irshad Kamil - Mainu Vida Karo (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematography

Laapataa Ladies

Best Choreography

Bosco Caesar - Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz)

Best Editing

Aarti Bajaj - Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Action

Su-Bong Lee, Se-Yeong Oh & Parvez Sheikh - Kill

Best VFX

Munjyaa

Best Dialogue

Article 370 - Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale



Best Costume Design

Darshan Jhalan - Laapataa Ladies

Best Production Design

Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Background Score

Sandeep Shirodkar – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Sound Design

Kingshuk Moran - Stree 2