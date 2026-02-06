Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Adah Sharma honoured with the breakthrough talent of the year award

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognised and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.

The daylong event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. The event will bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvad segment.

Sharing their excitement and gratitude for being part of the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 event,

Adah Sharma reflects on her 106-year-long career

Adah Sharma chose to wear her grandmother’s saree, which she had worn at the age of 30, for the occasion. During a conversation with host Divya Pal, she humorously reflected on her long career in the industry: "My journey started in 1920, we are in 2026, so its been 106 years. I think koi bhi aur actor nahi hoga iss industry me jo keh sakega ki mai 106 years se industry me hu."

She went on to talk about her debut, saying, "That was my debut film, and it was a horror film, and I think it was the Role ofa lifetime jo mujhe mila, I think mai bhout fortunate hu, aise role krne ka chance mila, pehli film me, toh 106 years of work."

On how she has changed over the years, Adah shared, "As an individual, I don't think I have really changed, I think itna aap jbb utar chadav experience karte ho, ek time ke baad aap ya toh bhout hi bitter ban jate ho ya toh bhout hi positive, and I think I have taken to the latter."

She also opened up about a difficult personal experience, saying, "Also mera number leak ho gaya tha and was put up on a prostitution website which was very well morphed, nu*e pictures if me on that set, tbb it was, mera phone off that, toh in and through all that, Maine Instagram download kara mom ke phone se, vaha se check kar ri thi messages, humara insta hang ho raha tha because there were so many messages. That feeling was so nice. The feeling that I experienced was the best feeling ever."

Talking about how she handled the pressure, she added, "Jaise koi bhi ladki same jaise deal kregi maine vaise kara. I don't know, mai jbb bhi bhout stress ho jati hu na, mai blank ho jati hu. There was so much coming and, bhout hi overwhelming time tha, because, bhout log pyaar dere the bhout log death threat de re the. Jo pyaar tha vo itna tha ki everything else seemed kind of not important, it made me feel ki inn sbb chezzon me dhyaan hi mat do."

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvaad segment, the event encourages dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured prominent personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several changemakers from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.