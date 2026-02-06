Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Anu Malik says ‘Isse behtar desh na tha, na hai, na hoga’, receives patriotic melody maestro of the year honour

Mumbai: Veteran music composer Anu Malik was honoured with the title of ‘Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year’ at the fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 for his contribution to patriotic music and Indian cinema.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards celebrate individuals for their remarkable achievements across innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment, and the arts.

During the interaction with host Manoj Muntashir, Anu Malik opened up about what continues to motivate him to work actively at the age of 65. He shared that his inspiration comes from his late father, renowned composer Sardar Malik.

“I saw my father not getting enough work despite being so talented and knowledgeable. I wanted to become something not just for myself, but also for him,” Malik said.

Addressing his passion for music, he added, “Aapne suna hoga Anu Malik kaam maangne se darta nahi hai. Main kaam isliye maangta hoon taaki mujhe lagta hai jo andar bhara hua hai, woh log dekhein.”

He further recalled a lesson his father taught him: “Beech bo ke rakho, pata nahi kab barsaat aa jaaye.”

Anu Malik on Border 2 and its immortal songs

Speaking about the iconic songs from JP Dutta’s film Border, Malik credited both the filmmaker and lyricist Javed Akhtar for shaping the soundtrack that remains timeless even after 27 years.

“When asked why the songs of Border still feel relevant today and needed no changes, I credit JP Dutta and Javed Akhtar,” he said.

Malik revealed that he had initially composed a love song for the film, but JP Dutta rejected it the next day.

“He explained to me through pictures what our Army, Navy and Air Force go through something that cannot be expressed in words. He told me he did not want a love song or an item number. He wanted songs that would live forever for the nation,” Malik shared.

Reflecting on the patriotic spirit of the film, Anu Malik said,“Isse behtar desh na tha, na hai, na hoga.”

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvaad segment, the event encourages dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured prominent personalities including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several changemakers from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.