Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: From Sonu Sood to Rakul Preet Singh - Check full list of awardees and their remarkable achievements

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognised and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.
The daylong event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. The event will bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvad segment.
ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 Full List of Awardees
Take a look at the full list of awardees and their remarkable achievements:
Mangla Mani - In recognition of contribution to India's space research - Metal
Bannihatti Parameshwarappa - In recognition of contribution to India's space research - Metal
Ashish Chauhan - In recognition of contribution to India's economic growth - Metal
Dr. Sujit Paul - In recognition of contribution to Pharma sector - Metal
Dr. Geetha Manjunath - In recognition of integrating AI in healthcare - Acrylic
Dr. Ankita Mittal - In recognition of contribution to women's health - Acrylic
Padma Shri Kalpana Saroj - In recognition of Breaking Barriers in Business - Metal
Ruma Devi - In recognition of Crafting Bold Business Ideas - Metal
Pabiben Rabari - In recognition of Breaking Barriers in Business - Metal
Baba Ramdev - In recognition of popularising wellness - Acrylic
Yogita Mandavi - In recognition of outstanding achievement in sports - Metal
Arnav Maharshi - In recognition of developing AI rehabilitation tool - Metal
Saanvi Sood - In recognition of outstanding achievement in mountaineering - Metal
Jitender Bhargava - In recognition of contribution to aviation sector - Metal
ANU MALIK - Patriotic Melody Maestro of the year - Acrylic
Adah Sharma - Breakthrough Talent of the Year - Acrylic
MONA SINGH - Clutter Breaker Of The Year - Acrylic
AHAN SHETTY - Impact Performer Of The Year - Acrylic
Nidhi Dutta - India's First Woman War Filmmaker - Acrylic
MADHUR BHANDARKAR - Voice of Social Reality in Cinema - Acrylic
RAKUL PREET SINGH - Best Actress - Metal
SONU SOOD - People's Pride Of The Year - Metal
Palak Muchhal - Seva Through Sur - Global Philanthropy Award - Acrylic
Mithoon Sharma - Sound of Legacy - Musical Innovation Award - Acrylic
SIMU DAS - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
ANU KUMARI - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
JAMUNA RANI TUDU - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
ANEKHA DEVI - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
BASANTI HANSDAH - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
SIMRANJEET KOUR - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
SUNITA SARATHE - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
PARBATI MARNDI - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
DEEPIKA T C - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
PHULA SOREN - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
GANGA S KADAM - Exemplary Achievementin Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
KAVYA N R - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
SUSHMA PATEL - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
DURGA YEVLE - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
SHIKA SHETTY - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero
Kashish Mittal - Indian Classical & Sufi Music Icon - Metal
Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & COO, Groww - Exemplary achievements in the field of fintech - Acrylic
About Zee Real Heroes Awards
The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvad segment, the event encourages dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.
Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured prominent personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several changemakers from across the country.
The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.
