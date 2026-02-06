Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: From Sonu Sood to Rakul Preet Singh - Check full list of awardees and their remarkable achievements

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognised and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.

The daylong event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. The event will bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvad segment.

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 Full List of Awardees

Take a look at the full list of awardees and their remarkable achievements:

Mangla Mani - In recognition of contribution to India's space research - Metal

Bannihatti Parameshwarappa - In recognition of contribution to India's space research - Metal

Ashish Chauhan - In recognition of contribution to India's economic growth - Metal

Dr. Sujit Paul - In recognition of contribution to Pharma sector - Metal

Dr. Geetha Manjunath - In recognition of integrating AI in healthcare - Acrylic

Dr. Ankita Mittal - In recognition of contribution to women's health - Acrylic

Padma Shri Kalpana Saroj - In recognition of Breaking Barriers in Business - Metal

Ruma Devi - In recognition of Crafting Bold Business Ideas - Metal

Pabiben Rabari - In recognition of Breaking Barriers in Business - Metal

Baba Ramdev - In recognition of popularising wellness - Acrylic

Yogita Mandavi - In recognition of outstanding achievement in sports - Metal

Arnav Maharshi - In recognition of developing AI rehabilitation tool - Metal

Saanvi Sood - In recognition of outstanding achievement in mountaineering - Metal

Jitender Bhargava - In recognition of contribution to aviation sector - Metal

ANU MALIK - Patriotic Melody Maestro of the year - Acrylic

Adah Sharma - Breakthrough Talent of the Year - Acrylic

MONA SINGH - Clutter Breaker Of The Year - Acrylic

AHAN SHETTY - Impact Performer Of The Year - Acrylic

Nidhi Dutta - India's First Woman War Filmmaker - Acrylic

MADHUR BHANDARKAR - Voice of Social Reality in Cinema - Acrylic

RAKUL PREET SINGH - Best Actress - Metal

SONU SOOD - People's Pride Of The Year - Metal

Palak Muchhal - Seva Through Sur - Global Philanthropy Award - Acrylic

Mithoon Sharma - Sound of Legacy - Musical Innovation Award - Acrylic

SIMU DAS - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

ANU KUMARI - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

JAMUNA RANI TUDU - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

ANEKHA DEVI - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

BASANTI HANSDAH - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

SIMRANJEET KOUR - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

SUNITA SARATHE - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

PARBATI MARNDI - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

DEEPIKA T C - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

PHULA SOREN - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

GANGA S KADAM - Exemplary Achievementin Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

KAVYA N R - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

SUSHMA PATEL - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

DURGA YEVLE - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

SHIKA SHETTY - Exemplary Achievement in Cricket - Acrylic Real Hero

Kashish Mittal - Indian Classical & Sufi Music Icon - Metal

Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & COO, Groww - Exemplary achievements in the field of fintech - Acrylic

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvad segment, the event encourages dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured prominent personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several changemakers from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.