Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Hina Khan honoured for her courageous battle with breast cancer

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognised and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.

The daylong event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. The event will bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvad segment.

Hina Khan talks about her Cancer diagnosis

Television’s popular actress Hina Khan graced the stage of the Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 Awards, held in Mumbai on February 6. She was joined by two distinguished guests, Dr. Ankita Mittal, a gynecologist, and Dr. Geetha Manjunath, CEO of Nirmai AI. During the event, Hina opened up about her battle with stage 3 breast cancer and the challenges she faced. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Dekhiye, main aesa toh nahi kahungi ki sab kuch smoothly nikal gaya. Hard hai, bohot hard hai.”

Hina was celebrated as a Real Hero for her resilience. She shared, “Jab apko pata chalta hai, tab apko samajh mein nahi aata hai ki aap kya karein. But your pain, your loved ones, and courage let you pass those days. I kept up the courage. That’s what I did and am still doing. I have always posted on my stories that I will not stop till my heart stops.”

When asked how she reacted to her diagnosis, Hina revealed that she was initially surprised but quickly composed herself. She even treated herself to a sweet indulgence: faluda. “Main ab chill karungi aur uske bas so gayi,” she recalled with a smile.

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvad segment, the event encourages dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured prominent personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several changemakers from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.