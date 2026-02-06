Advertisement
Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured with Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured with Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award

ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards is being held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognizes and felicitates dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts. This marquee event initiative recognises individuals whose courage, innovation, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on society. 

Madhur Bhandarkar wins award

Director and screenwriter Madhur Bhandarkar was also felicitated at the ceremony. Zee Media Corporation CEO Raktim Das and Yogesh Bhutani, Founder of Nexus Alliance presented the 'Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award' to the filmmaker. 

At the event, Bhandarkar opened up on various aspects of the film and entertainment industry and his works, including nepotism, his new project The Wives, AI, among others.

Zee Real Heroes Award 2026

The event brings together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvaad segment. Conversations will examine themes such as leadership in times of transformation, the shifting landscape of innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a forward-looking India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured a distinguished array of achievers, from luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and countless other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire and shape society.

The initiative underscores Zee Media’s enduring commitment to nation-building journalism, celebrating stories that reflect real people navigating real challenges and achieving extraordinary triumphs that resonate across the nation.

 

