Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Manoj Muntashir, Palak Muchhal & Mithoon share heartfelt anecdotes about working on Border 2 & how it was a 'cinematic responsibility'

ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards is being held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognizes and felicitates dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts. This marquee event initiative recognises individuals whose courage, innovation, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on society.

The platform celebrates changemakers across a wide spectrum of categories— spanning excellence in space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, cinema, philanthropy, fintech, and exemplary achievements in cricket. Together, these awards celebrate the diversity of achievement and the shared spirit of courage, talent, and contribution that defines every Real Hero.

Moderating the session with musical couple ofBollywood - Mithoon Sharma and Palak Muchhal, popular lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir welcomed the guests and in a candid chat opened up on many things - personal and professional respectively.

Sharing their excitement and gratitude for being part of Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 event, Mithun said, 'aam taur pe singers apne geeto se samwad karte hai lekin lekin aj hume mauka mila hai shabdo se he samwad karne ka.'

When quizzed about his successful romantic songs, Mithoon said, "Mohabbat mere dil ke kareeb hai...mujhe lagta hai sabke dil ke kreeb hota hai." He went on to add candidly about how not everyone is as polished as Muntashir...and then added how Border 2 collaboration made him realise about a different kind of love.

He added, "I got a window through Border 2 to know more about the lives of soldiers in Armed Forces. We ( Mithoon and Muntashir) were talking about their sacrifices."

Adding more, "uske details maine samjhe ki asli mein prem ka matlab kya hai. Border 2 kaam karne ke baad mujhe laga ki ye prem asli prem hai."

From Border 2 collaboration and heartfelt moments, Muntashir also asked the couple about their hush-hush wedding. He grilled Palak and Mithoon, asking them about their relationship saying that before wedding both of you worked together but after marriage, you guys hardly collaborating - why so. He added, thankfully, you guys worked again in Border 2.

To this, Palak said: 'Bahut Khushi hai apke sath baithe hai, Real heroes bahut jawabdari wala title hai. Sangeet mein hamare rishte ki dakhalandazi bilkul b nae hui hai. Jab Mithun ko lagta hai unka sangeet mera awaz chahta hai to vo gawa lete hai. It's s pleasure to sing for him."

She also added how everyone knows about my heart mission - "whenever I do concerts, the money from it entirely goes into the heart surgery of underprivileged kids who are ailing. I always wanted to marry a guy who would understand this cause and would not interfere in my mission - thankfully Mithoon supports me not just in music but also in my mission."

Talking about their relationship, Mithoon added, "Secret wali baat nae hai. There is a saying 'the best way to not let people know what you are doing is to not do it' and we followed it, unknowingly. Actually, I messaged Palak though we worked in 3-4 songs, we never talked. I asked her about marriage on the message and there was no dating. She replied saying that if you have to meet me then you have to meet my mother."

Manoj Muntashir candidly asked 'ghar mei kiski chalti hai', to which she quipped, 'Ghar mein meri chalti hai aur main inke hisab se chalti hai.

Palak and Mithoon were felicitated at the event and received Sur-Global Philanthropy and Sound of Legacy-Musical Innovation awards by the CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Raktim Das and Gallantt Group's CEO Mayank Agarwal.

The event brings together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvaad segment. Conversations will examine themes such as leadership in times of transformation, the shifting landscape of innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a forward-looking India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured a distinguished array of achievers, from luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and countless other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire and shape society.

The initiative underscores Zee Media’s enduring commitment to nation-building journalism, celebrating stories that reflect real people navigating real challenges and achieving extraordinary triumphs that resonate across the nation.