Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Mona Singh honoured as ‘Clutter Breaker of the Year’

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognised and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.

The daylong event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. The event will bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvad segment.

While ZEE Samvad has honoured several distinguished individuals over the years, this year the spotlight also shone on versatile actress Mona Singh. She was conferred with the title of ‘Clutter Breaker of the Year’ for her consistent choice of unconventional and impactful roles that break stereotypes. From her iconic performance in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to memorable roles in 3 Idiots and her upcoming appearance in Border 2, Mona has seamlessly traversed television, films, and OTT platforms. Over the years, she has earned widespread acclaim for bringing authenticity, nuance, and depth to every character she portrays.

Mona Singh was felicitated by Zee Media CRO Manish Seth and Nexus Alliance Advertising founder Jogesh Bhutani.

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvad segment, the event encourages dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured prominent personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several changemakers from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.