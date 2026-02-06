Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Sonu Sood strongly reacts to Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide case

ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was held at Fairmont Mumbai. The event recognised and felicitated dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts.

The daylong event celebrated the ‘Real Heroes of India’ who have made an unparalleled impact on society. The event will bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvaad segment.

Sharing their excitement and gratitude for being part of Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 event,

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sonu Sood reflects on how the meaning of a “hero” changes with time

During a conversation with host Gul Panag, Sonu Sood, who carried out extensive humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared his understanding of what the term “hero” means to him. Reflecting on how the idea of a hero evolves over time, he said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki hero ek asia shbd hai jise hum sunkar bade hue hai, kayi baar film ke heroes hume acche lagte the, phir parents hume hero lagte the, humare father, mother and teachers hume heroes lagte the, humari zindagi me vo raasta dikhate hai jo shyd hume pata nhi rehta, lekin samaye ke saath jo hume unse seekha vo hume bade hokr pata chalta hai ki uske mayine kya the."

Recalling his childhood and the values instilled by his father, Sonu spoke about growing up around acts of kindness and service. He shared, "Mujhe yaad hai ki mere father ki ek kapde ki shop thi aur hamesha shop ke bahar langar lagta tha, toh hum bhi bachpan me khade hote the, hum bhi baatte rehte the aur jbb hum dete the toh unko itni Khushi hoti thi jinko milta tha, vo bolte the ki ek puri aur de do, humne ek aur de diya toh vo bhout khush ho jata tha toh uss samaya lagta tha ki yrr kya khaas farak pada na ek extra puri dene se. Aaj vo mehsoos hota hai ki jab aap kisi anjaan insaan ki zindagi me judte ho, uski umeed bant ho fir aapko apke jeevan me Parivartan aata hai, uske bhout maayine rkhte hai. Toh mujhe lagta hai ki mere liye mere teachers, parents, vo ek kamaal ke heros rahe hai."

Sonu Sood on joining Politics

When asked about the possibility of entering politics, Sonu shared his thoughts with clarity and honesty. He explained, "Dekhiye politician log bhout kamaal ka kaam krte hai, vo duniya alag hai, phir ek ye hota hai na ki aap uss duniya me kadam rkhe fir aap puri Tarah uss me ghus jaye. Aisa nahi hai ki mujhe political offers nahi aaye hai, sab states se aaye hai, acche acche audhe bhi offer hue hai prr mujhe ye laga ki shyd mai pura samaya na de pau, jo mujhe kursi di jayegi uske liye. Toh fir mai ek Actor jo humesha ek Actor hi rehta hai, toh abhi bhi actor jo zinda hai usko jeena zaruri hai, aur jo aap kaam kar rahe hai vo toh aap karte hi rahenge."

He further added, "So I don't have anything in case joining politics, but mujhe lagta hai ki samaye hai aur abhi jo kar paa raha hu I'm happy in that space too," emphasising that while he is open-minded about the future, he is currently content continuing his work as an actor and humanitarian.

Sonu Sood talks about the Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide case

Talking about it, Sonu said, "Kuch samaya Pehle maine yeh mudda uthaya tha, kuyki ek age, like 14 years to 16 years se kum age ki bacche hai unko social media allowed nahi hona chahiye istemaal krna. Australia me aisa hua, Andhra Pradesh me they are taking their step, Goa me iske baare me vichaar chal raha tha. Abb log bolte hai arrey padhai kaise kare, Padhai ke liye technology zaruri hai, not for social media. Ab soche ki aapke bacche yaha par baithe hote hai, kahi younger generation aapke saamne baithenge, unko vo phone chahiye hi chahiye. Jaise aapne Ghaziabaad vale case ka example di, mujhe lagta hai ki kahi na kahi parents zimmedaar hai, abhi hum peeche baithe isi baare me baat bhi kar rahe the, ki parents ne apni zindagi asaan krne ke liye ki 'chalo mai aaj bahar jari hu shopping ke liye, ya fir mai you know apna kaam kar rahi hu ki kyu na baccho ko phone de de, so kahi na kahi na kahi, I would say not 90%, 100 % parents zimmedaar hai, agar vo apne baccho ko iski lat lagate hai. Aur def kahi na kahi aane vale kuch samaya ke andar sarkaar kuch ispr kadam uthayegi jiske karan ek section of age se jo kum bacche hai unko social media istemaal krne ki izazat nhi hogi."

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvaad segment, the event encourages dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured prominent personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, along with several changemakers from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.