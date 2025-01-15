Advertisement
THE ZEE REAL HEROES AWARDS 2024

Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024: Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi Among Others Felicitated

Zee Real Heroes Award 2024: Pankaj Tripathi was honoured with the ‘ Mega Performer Of The Year’, 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2025, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024: Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi Among Others Felicitated Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: At the coveted Zee Real Heroes Award 2024 ceremony held in Mumbai on January 14, several big names from diverse fields were honoured for their contribution. The high profile event was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several stars who graced the red carpet. 

A-listers from the Indian film industry including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Amogh Lila Das, Kumar Sanu, Pankaj Tripathi and Kartik Aaryan among others were present at the event. Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024 ceremony celebrates and honours the exceptional contributions of individuals in their respective fields. Let's take a look at the awards given to a list of celebs:

Kumar Sanu, the 'King of Melody in Bollywood, was awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement’ for his phenomenal contribution in the field of music. He is a recipient of Padma Shri Award 2009. Besides, he also holds the Guinness Book of World Records since 1993 for recording the maximum number of songs in a single day. 

Pankaj Tripathi was honoured with the ‘ Mega Performer Of The Year. Ajay Devgn received ‘Mega Performer of the Year’ and Kartik Aaryan won the ‘Best Actor’ award respectively.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude for being honoured for his 'Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema.'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to his social media handle and posted pictures from the event, congratulating the winners.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024 celebrated individuals who inspire and create lasting change. 

