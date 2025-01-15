Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024: Ajay Devgn Receives ‘Impact Personality Of The Year’ From CM Devendra Fadnavis

Ajay Devgn, one of Bollywood’s most versatile and celebrated actors, was honored with the prestigious Impact Personality of the Year award at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024. Presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this accolade recognizes Devgn’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema as an actor, producer, and director, further cementing his legacy as a powerhouse performer.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” Devgn shared during his acceptance speech, reflecting on a career that spans decades of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

This year has been nothing short of spectacular for Devgn, with standout performances that showcased his ability to command the screen. In 'Bholaa', he delivered a riveting portrayal of a fierce yet righteous man caught in perilous circumstances, enthralling audiences with his intense action sequences and raw emotion. His role in 'Maidaan', a biographical sports drama depicting the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, earned widespread acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling and his seamless transformation into a historic figure.

The actor’s much-anticipated return as Bajirao Singham in 'Singham Again' reignited his iconic cop franchise, with audiences applauding his dynamic action and intense charisma. Other films like 'Shaitaan', 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', and 'Naam' further highlighted his exceptional range and versatility, solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic actors in Indian cinema.

CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at 'Zee Real Heroes' Program

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचे 'झी रिअल हीरोज' कार्यक्रमात आगमन

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनका 'झी रियल हीरोज' कार्यक्रम में आगमन



6.10pm | 14-1-2025 Mumbai | संध्या. ६.१० वा. | १४-१-२०२५ मुंबई.… pic.twitter.com/A6olgu3EbI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 14, 2025

In addition to his acting prowess, Devgn’s role as a visionary producer has been instrumental in shaping modern Indian storytelling. His production ventures and keen eye for innovative content have brought fresh narratives and impactful cinema to audiences worldwide. This multifaceted influence was a key factor in earning him the Impact Personality of the Year award.

Also, actor Pankaj Tripathi was honoured the ‘Mega Performer Of The Year’, Kartik Aaryan won the ‘Best Actor’ award, and Kumar Sanu was conferred with ‘Life Achievement’ at Zee Real Heroes Award 2024.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024 celebrated individuals who inspire and create lasting change. As Devgn continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects and the enduring legacy of compelling performances he will undoubtedly deliver.