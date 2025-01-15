Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024: Annu Kapoor Shares Fond Memories Of Zee’s 'Antakshari' After Receiving Honour

The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, held on January 4, 2024, honoured individuals across various fields for their remarkable dedication, achievements, and contributions. Among the notable recipients was Dr. Annu Kapoor, a versatile actor and entertainer whose career spans over three decades. The event, graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, celebrated the indomitable spirit of success and perseverance.

Annu Kapoor Reflects on His Journey with Zee

While accepting his award, Annu Kapoor shared fascinating stories from his career. He recalled a pivotal moment in 1993, when Zee invited him to record a promo. However, unforeseen delays postponed the shoot until a call on August 6, 1993, changed his life. Bijendra Singh asked him to step in as the host of a show, following the previous host’s exit. This spontaneous opportunity became the first day of shooting for ‘Antakshari’, a show that cemented his place in television history. “That day, I was told I would never have to look back—and I didn’t,” he reflected.

A View on Cinema and OTT

Commenting on the evolving landscape of cinema with the rise of OTT platforms, Annu Kapoor shared, “I don’t watch TV at all—not movies, not news channels.” He also expressed concern over the declining proficiency in both Hindi and English among today’s speakers, adding a mix of thought-provoking observations and captivating anecdotes that delighted the audience.

A Multifaceted Career

From acting and singing to directing and hosting, Dr. Annu Kapoor has excelled in multiple roles. His outstanding talent has earned him two National Film Awards. His iconic association with Zee’s 'Antakshari' remains one of the most beloved chapters in Indian television history.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards concluded with tributes to influential personalities who continue to inspire generations with their contributions. Kapoor’s heartfelt memories and timeless journey were a fitting highlight of this grand celebration.