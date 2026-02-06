Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026: Kareena Kapoor on parenting and Saif stabbing case, says 'Never imagined someone would enter our home through an AC duct'

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026, where she reflected on her journey in the film industry and shared candid thoughts on parenting, the influence of OTT content on children, and the shocking stabbing incident involving her husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards honour individuals for their outstanding contributions across innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and the arts.

During a conversation at the event, Kareena revealed that her two sons are her real heroes. “My real heroes are my children and I hope that never changes in my lifetime. Children have resilience and strength, and they teach their parents a lot. Through their innocence and honesty, they show us the right path,” she said.

When asked what she has learned from them, Kareena replied, “From my first son, I learned how to become a mother. He is 10 years old now and this 10-year journey has taught me when to be strong and when to be soft. One very important thing I have learned from my children is patience. Only a mother understands how to deal with her child.”

On Ghaziabad tragedy and children’s screen addiction

Reacting to the recent Ghaziabad tragedy, where three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide due to an obsessive fascination with online Korean dramas and games, Kareena expressed concern over children’s increasing dependence on mobile phones.

“I know parents are dealing with this issue. Kids nowadays don’t eat unless they have phones in their hands. There is a lot of fear. I try to show my children the right direction and push them to go out and play sports like cricket and football,” she said.

She added that balance is essential in parenting. “If we only say no, it sometimes pulls them more towards it. It is important to balance things. It is difficult, but encouraging children to step outside and engage in activities helps,” Kareena explained.

On Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Speaking about the stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan, Kareena said the family never imagined such an incident could happen. “Saif and I always saw ourselves as normal people and never paid much attention to security. That was our mistake. We never imagined someone would enter our home through an AC duct,” she said.

Recalling her son Taimur’s reaction, Kareena shared, “When Taimur asked why the man came to our house, I told him it was because he wanted money and that the police said he would be in jail for 10 years. Taimur said, ‘Don’t do that, maybe he needed money. Tell the police to let him go. Everyone is allowed to make a mistake.’”

She described the incident as a life-altering experience. “The stabbing happened in just one second. I was happy to know that my child did not want him to suffer. It was a big learning moment for me that Taimur thinks so maturely. He was only eight years old then,” she said.

Kareena also revealed that police had informed them that the accused’s mother was unwell and he needed money for her treatment. She credited their house help for saving Saif’s life and called the entire episode “life-altering.”

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvaad segment, the event promotes dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation and the power of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, the awards have honoured prominent personalities including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, along with changemakers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and several other inspiring figures from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.