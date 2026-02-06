Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026: Rakul Preet Singh calls her journey ‘fruitful’, says, 'I don’t think too much about nepotism'

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who won the Best Actress award at the fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026, reflected on her journey in the film industry and shared her views on nepotism and the rise of OTT platforms.

The Zee Real Heroes Awards honour individuals for their outstanding contributions across innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and the arts.

During an interaction at the event, Rakul described her journey in cinema as “fruitful,” while adding that she still has many milestones to achieve. “It has been a long and tiring journey, but there is still a long way to go,” she said.

Speaking about the nepotism debate and being an outsider in the industry, Rakul admitted that she entered Bollywood without any connections. “I always knew this was going to be a difficult journey. I don’t think too much about nepotism because ultimately, you can only survive if the audience loves you. There are many examples of people who were well-connected but still couldn’t make it,” she said.

She further pointed out that several leading actors in Bollywood come from non-film backgrounds. “From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu, so many top actors are not from the industry. The journey is long and tiring, but you eventually see the results of your hard work,” Rakul added.

The actress also emphasised that talent is the key factor for long-term success. “Even if your first opportunity is easier, only talent will make you last in this industry,” she said.

Talking about the rise of OTT platforms, Rakul said the digital boom has opened new doors for creators and performers. “The advent of OTT has created a space where we can experiment with content. More actors and directors are getting opportunities. There is no longer a minimum guarantee that a film will do well at the box office, but this will push creators to make amazing content,” she explained.

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity. Through its Samvaad segment, the event promotes dialogue on leadership in times of transformation, innovation and the power of authentic storytelling in shaping a progressive India.

Over the years, the awards have honoured prominent personalities including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, along with changemakers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and several other inspiring figures from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance and achievement that continue to inspire the nation.