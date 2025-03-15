Zee Rishtey Awards 2025: Jayati Bhatia Honored For Her Outstanding Contribution To Acting

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Zee Rishtey Awards 2025 promises a spectacular celebration of relationships, talent, and unforgettable performances. Set against the festive backdrop of Holi, this year’s event will air on March 15th at 7:30 PM on Zee TV, showcasing heartfelt moments and surprise performances that will deepen the bond between Zee TV stars and their loyal fans.

A major highlight of the evening was veteran actress Jayati Bhatia being honored for her exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry. The emotional moment saw the audience giving her a standing ovation as a mark of respect for her dedication and legacy. Industry veterans such as Anurag Basu, Anupam Kher, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Lillete Dubey, and others sent in video tributes, showering Jayati with admiration.

One of the most poignant moments of the night came when Jayati's close friend and co-star Smita Bansal, who plays Neelam in Bhagya Lakshmi, expressed her admiration. The heartfelt exchange between the two actresses moved everyone in the audience, making it an emotional highlight of the event.

Reflecting on her journey, Jayati Bhatia shared, “Life is a circle. The place where I began is where I have returned. My journey with Zee TV began in 1996 with Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and that moment holds a special place in my heart. I am grateful for all the opportunities and the Zee family who has supported me throughout my career."

Smita Bansal also spoke emotionally about their long-lasting friendship, saying, “You are not just a friend, you are family. You truly deserve this recognition, Jayati. I’ve seen your journey firsthand, and this award is for you.”

The evening also promises more touching moments, electrifying performances, and a chance to see which of your favorite actors and shows take home the prestigious awards. Don't miss out on the Zee Rishtey Awards 2025, airing at 7:30 PM on March 15th, only on Zee TV!