Zee Rishtey Awards 2025: Sriti Jha To Rohit Suchanti, Celebs Shine At Holi’s Biggest Celebration

New Delhi: The much-awaited night has arrived as Zee Kutumb prepares to dazzle audiences at the glitzy and glamorous 'Zee Rishtey Awards 2025'. More than just an awards night, this grand celebration is a heartfelt tribute to the cherished relationships within the Zee TV family, including actors, producers, and creators.

Honoring the most special bond of all the deep connection with its loyal viewers this year’s Zee Rishtey Awards embraces the vibrant spirit of Holi with a spectacular theme celebrating colors and togetherness.

Audiences can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with breathtaking performances, playful pranks, and heartwarming camaraderie as their favorite Zee TV stars and Kutumbs take center stage.

Celebs Dazzels The Red Carpet

The glitz and glamour kicked off on the red carpet, where the stars of Zee Kutumb turned heads in their stunning ensembles.

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha mesmerized in elegant white, while Akshay Dev Bindra stole hearts in a red velvet suit. Aishwarya Khare dazzled in a purple drape, perfectly matching Rohit Suchanti in a sharp purple suit.

Rajashree Thakur radiated grace in a yellow saree, while Aarya Babbar exuded regal charm in a Jodhpuri suit with Punjabi Juttis. Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawat turned heads in matching green ensembles.

Adding to the vibrance, Sagar Parekh, Rachana Mistry, and Vijayendra Kumeria lit up the carpet in striking pink, while Nausheen Ali Sardar stunned in a classic black saree. Jayati Bhatia looked elegant in traditional green, and Yogendra Vikram Singh impressed in an intricately embellished Indo-western ensemble.

Fan-favorite duo Simaran Kaur and Abhishek Malik brought royal charm in majestic blue, while the evergreen Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta turned heads in a dapper black suit and a shimmering pink saree. Anu Malik rounded off the night with timeless elegance in a simple grey suit.

From electrifying performances and a divine Radha-Krishna act to an enchanting rain dance, the night was a dazzling celebration of Holi’s festive spirit. Fan-favorite stars delivered a grand, larger-than-life medley, capturing the joy and vibrance of the occasion, leaving the audience completely spellbound.

Adding to the excitement, Zee TV’s leading ladies delivered a powerful Navdurga act, embodying strength and grace, while a high-energy boys vs. girls showdown amped up the thrill. The night became even more intense with a captivating love triangle performance by Jagriti, Sagar, and Akash, blending emotion, storytelling, and entertainment.

Fans can’t wait to see which of their favorite actors and shows won big while enjoying all the electrifying performances.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2025 will air on 15th March from 07:30 pm, only on Zee TV.