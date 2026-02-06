Advertisement
ZEE SAMVAD REAL HEROES 2026

Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026: Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta and actor Ahan Shetty honoured, pay tribute to armed forces

The fourth edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes was held on February 6, 2026, at The Fairmont, Mumbai. The marquee event recognises individuals whose courage, innovation and dedication have created a meaningful impact on society.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026: Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta and actor Ahan Shetty honoured, pay tribute to armed forces(Source: Screengrab )

Mumbai: Riding high on the massive success of Border 2, producer Nidhi Dutta and actor Ahan Shetty were felicitated at the fourth edition of Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 for their impactful work in Indian cinema.

Nidhi Dutta, daughter of veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta and producer of Border 2, was honoured as India’s First Woman War Filmmaker. Accepting the award, she dedicated the honour to the armed forces and described the film as a tribute to real heroes of the nation.

“The real heroes may not be present in this room today. They are standing tall in the heights of Siachen, guarding our oceans, and protecting our country in fighter jets. Border 2 is a small tribute to the armed forces of this country,” she said.

Actor Ahan Shetty was conferred with the Impact Performer of the Year award for his performance in the film. Expressing gratitude for the love and appreciation he received, Ahan said he does not consider himself a hero but an entertainer.

“It was very special to be a part of this film. I dedicate this award to the real heroes who protect us, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force,” he said.

About Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty is the son of actors Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. He made his acting debut with Tadap (2021), directed by Milan Luthria. After a four-year gap, he returned to the big screen with Border 2, which has created a storm at the box office. His performance in the film has received praise from both audiences and critics.

Who is Nidhi Dutta?

Nidhi Dutta is the daughter of filmmaker J.P. Dutta and actress Bindiya Goswami. She has produced films such as Paltan, Border 2 and Ghudchadi. She is married to filmmaker Binoy Gandhi and is known for carrying forward her family’s legacy of war and patriotic cinema.

About ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes

The fourth edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes was held on February 6, 2026, at The Fairmont, Mumbai. The marquee event recognises individuals whose courage, innovation and dedication have created a meaningful impact on society.

The platform celebrates changemakers across a wide spectrum of fields, including space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, cinema, philanthropy, fintech and cricket.

The event brings together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity, fostering dialogue through its Samvad segment.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured personalities such as Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, along with trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh and several other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire the nation.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating stories of perseverance and achievement that resonate across India.

